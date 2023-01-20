DeGeorge

Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge reached 100 wins in his fifth season, faster than any other coach in program history.

When a coach has been a fix-it man his entire career, he rarely looks at his won-loss record. Success is measured by progress, sometimes a long, stressful process.

“Most coaches say they don’t, and I really don’t pay attention to the record. This is my fourth head coaching job and they’ve all been rebuilds,” Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said earlier this week, a few days after winning No. 100 at CMU.