When a coach has been a fix-it man his entire career, he rarely looks at his won-loss record. Success is measured by progress, sometimes a long, stressful process.
“Most coaches say they don’t, and I really don’t pay attention to the record. This is my fourth head coaching job and they’ve all been rebuilds,” Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said earlier this week, a few days after winning No. 100 at CMU.
“So after eight years as a head coach, I’d only had one winning season, because I was in the second rebuild and my record was really bad. I think I’d won like 25% of our games, because we got the one program better, had the one winning record and then left, and then it took five years before we rebuilt the second one, so I kind of stopped looking at the record.”
After the Mavericks won a program-record 26 games last season, DeGeorge knew his 25% win rate had risen, so he did the math.
“After last year I said, I think I’m getting close to .500, I’ve probably got to be there somewhere, which I didn’t think would ever happen,” he said with a chuckle. “So I did look at it the end of last season and I was actually 282-280, which is weird that that’s when I looked. ...
“I wish somebody would have told me (he would win 100 games in 4½ seasons); I’d have had a lot less stress.”
DeGeorge had it in his mind that the Mavs needed 14 wins this season to reach 100, when it was actually 13, so he and assistant coach Kyle Bossier didn’t realize they hit the mark after CMU defeated then-No. 3 Black Hills State last Friday night until the next morning. He’s 101-35 with the Mavericks, a 74.2 winning percentage.
They reached 100 wins faster than any other coach in the program — Doug Schakel and Jim Heaps both won 299 games in their long careers at Mesa, with Schakel getting to No. 100 in his seventh season and Heaps in his sixth.
“The goal is to always be getting better and figuring things out, and sometimes you forget stuff and then you re-learn it,” DeGeorge said. “We also inherited a really nice group that first year, they were talented. There were obviously some differences that we were asking them to play a different way and there were some struggles with that, and then we got really very fortunate to get this group in right before COVID.
“Now we had this young group that we could work with that year and then they were really competitive right away (going 21-2) and they just kept getting better and better. They have an incredible work ethic and they really enjoy each other.”
And although they’re almost all redshirt sophomores, the Mavericks are veterans in DeGeorge’s system, which has led to a 14-3 record, a nine-game winning streak and a No. 23 ranking heading into tonight’s game at No. 15 Fort Lewis. That’s allowed DeGeorge to ask for input from players, including during timeouts in crunch time.
“They’re the ones who have to make the plays on the floor,” he said, “so ultimately, we’re just trying to help them be good decision-makers on the floor.”
Women
The Mavericks (6-11, 5-6 RMAC) have climbed into contention for a spot in the conference tournament, tied for the No. 8 spot, with 11 games remaining, starting tonight at Fort Lewis.
Consistency is still the No. 1 issue for the Mavs, who beat Fort Lewis (6-10, 3-7) in November during the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
“I think both teams are different than when we saw each other,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “It’s always a difficult thing when we go down and play Fort Lewis. We were talking with the girls, you throw out the records, throw out everything, you’ve just got to go down there and play in a harsh environment and be ready for their best shot because they’re gonna give it to us.”
It’s the first time this season the Mavericks are facing a team for the second time, which could benefit the young Mavericks.
“One of the areas that I tend to struggle in is just prep, with film and stuff,” freshman forward Olivia Reed said. “So it’s kind of nice knowing overall kind of about the team and about the personnel.”
Reed, the Mavs’ leading scorer and rebounder (11.9 points, 9.2 rebounds), and Monica Brooks (9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds) have gotten more aggressive on both ends of the floor for CMU, which has won four of its past five games. Improved defense has resulted in more easy baskets since the return from the holiday break.
“I think that can be our strength, and if we do that, we’ll be in every ballgame,” Wagner said. “It’s where we have those defensive lapses where we let a big quarter go and give up 20, 22 points, and when you do that it’s hard to stay in the game. I’m hoping the girls take pride in that defense and continue to battle and make it difficult for teams.”