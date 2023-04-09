Miller Jones was a soccer player who also ran track.
Now, Jones is a track athlete that used to play soccer.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Grand Junction High School senior still loves soccer — and freestyle skiing — but has found his best sport almost by accident.
“I ended up in track like most people as an extra sport, throwing it in to get faster then, it became my main sport,” Jones said.
Jones started out in distance events, but Tigers’ coach Dustin Giesenhagen didn’t feel it was the best fit, so he put Jones in the triple jump at a meet last year.
“I think it was halfway through the season when I said let’s try triple jump,” Giesenhagen said. “I think we actually showed him how to do the (jumping) phases at the meet. In his first jump out of the gate, he qualified for state. ‘OK, we have a kid with some talent.’
“The first triple jump got him to see we can see things in him. Now this year he is very confident in track. It became a thing he did as a side. Now (track) has become his identity. He’s 100% going to run in college. I think he’ll make a decision in a couple of weeks.”
Jones already has an offer from Colorado Mesa University, but he is looking at other possibilities as well while trying to decide on his plan of study.
“I’m leaning toward CMU, but I have one more visit,” Jones said. “I don’t know what I want to do with my life yet, so I’m looking at (academic programs). CMU has a great coach.”
Jones has already qualified for state this year in the triple jump, long jump, high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Each athlete can only compete in four events at state. Jones will likely compete in the triple jump, long jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at state.
“Honestly if high school had a multi-event like they do in college like the heptathlon or decathlon, he’d be a stud,” Giesenhagen said. “I can see that in his future in college because he is a really well-rounded athlete. In college, he’ll be a very good jumper. I think he can be a standout multi-event guy.”
Jones tried the high jump earlier this season and cleared 6-feet, 1-inch to qualify for state in that event. On Saturday, at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium, Jones participated in the 4x100-meter relay, helping the Tigers take second place to Montrose in 44.07 seconds. He won the 300 hurdles in 41.58 seconds despite tripping over one hurdle in the race, the 110 hurdles with a personal best time of 15.56 seconds and the long jump with a personal best distance of 22-6.5.
“That’s a newer thing for me,” Jones said of the hurdles. “My coach (Giesenhagen) prompted it. He said you need to run the hurdles.
“I love (hurdles). I have more fun with it. It’s not boring at all. Just running is boring.”
Giesenhagen expanded Jones’ resume by adding hurdle events this year and he’s thrived with state-qualifying times. His 110 and 300 hurdles times are among the top 25 in Colorado.
“He’s actually a pretty new hurdler,” Giesenhagen said. “He started that later in his high school career. We’re focusing a lot on hurdle technique now. He’s not triple-jumping (Saturday). He’ll have an off week in two weeks. With him, it is not about chasing state. It’s about being ready for state.”
Jones is focused on getting mentally ready, cheering on his teammates to join him at state and simply having fun.
“I’m starting to taper down on my training,” Jones said. “My legs are not in great condition physically. Also, getting my mind right so I can be as confident as I can for state. Physically, I’m lifting and doing all the work, then resting my legs so I can be strong for state. I’m trying to have some fun and not be stressed out. You probably saw me when I hit the blocks, ‘Let’s go boys, let’s have some fun.’ ”
Jones is encouraging his teammates to push it a little more so they can join him at state this year, but he is also pushing his coaches as well.
“For him, there are no excuses,” Giesenhagen said. “Let’s get it done. He drinks the Kool-Aid. He’ll do whatever, but now he is a kid that is pushing the coaches to extend our practice or to tell us he wants more work. He’s checking the coaches to make sure they put in the work.”