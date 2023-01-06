Kim Miller’s tenure as Colorado Mesa’s athletic director lasted just more than five months.
In a release, CMU President John Marshall announced Thursday that Miller has resigned, effective immediately.
Kim Miller’s tenure as Colorado Mesa’s athletic director lasted just more than five months.
In a release, CMU President John Marshall announced Thursday that Miller has resigned, effective immediately.
“I thank Dr. Miller for an extraordinary expenditure of effort and enthusiasm during her tenure as athletic director at CMU. Her lifelong love for athletics and education was on full display during her time on campus. As of today, Dr. Miller has tendered her resignation and I have accepted it. I wish her the very best as she pursues other opportunities,” Marshall said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
Marshall met with CMU’s coaches and athletic staff earlier Thursday to inform them of Miller’s resignation. Her final day was Wednesday.
The release said Miller resigned to “pursue other opportunities closer to home, stating personal matters and an ongoing need to work and live in closer proximity to family.”
Miller, who took over CMU’s athletic department on Aug. 1 after being hired in late July, came to CMU from Augustana University in South Dakota, where she was the deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator.
Before that, she was an associate AD at Western Colorado. She graduated from Winston-Salem State (North Carolina) and received her master’s degree in sports studies at High Point University (North Carolina).
With Bryan Rooks moving into the role of senior director of athletic giving, which was announced in March, and Kris Mort (now Peterson) moving to the admissions department the year before that, CMU opened a national search for a new athletic director last spring. Rooks stayed on as athletic director until Miller was hired.
In the past year, nearly the entire athletic administrative team has turned over, including two assistant ADs, Austin Kaiser and Erin Hiltner, and both assistants in charge of events and facilities, Rob Courtney and Jimmy Moore.
Miller hired three new assistant athletic directors, Ricky Jackson (operations, diversity and inclusion); David Adebiy (compliance and student success and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee advisor); and Theodore Smith (digital media and creative content).
Former graduate assistant Tyler Leasure, who was working for the alumni association, has replaced Courtney to run the events staff. Peterson, who has been a department advisor along with her duties in admissions, is the interim senior woman administrator, a position mandated by the NCAA.
She promoted two former assistants to head coaches in her short stint, Mike Mendoza (men’s wrestling) and Troy Moyer (men’s lacrosse), and hired Jen Mathe as the women’s triathlon and assistant swim coach.
Marshall has not announced a plan to replace Miller, either on an interim or permanent basis, and was not available for comment about the opening Thursday.
The spring semester begins Jan. 23, but winter sports athletes are back on campus, with the basketball teams at home this weekend. Practice for spring sports begins next week, with competition set for the first week of February. The first home baseball game is Feb. 9.
“I will work with the athletic department and leadership team to ensure we have the right direction in place as we establish next steps for the department,” Marshall said in the release. “I thank Dr. Miller, CMU coaches and staff, and the community for ongoing support as we strive to create a future that will sustain the legacy of Maverick athletics.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 07:33:24 AM
Sunset: 05:06:41 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM
Sunset: 05:07:36 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM
Sunset: 05:08:33 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:07 AM
Sunset: 05:09:30 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM
Sunset: 05:10:29 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:32:44 AM
Sunset: 05:11:29 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM
Sunset: 05:12:30 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.