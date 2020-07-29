Two years. Two tournaments. Two titles.
That’s the Western Slope Open resume so far for John and Nikolas Miller, who defeated Jack and Samuel Welling 7-6, 6-3 in the final of the brother-brother doubles bracket Tuesday at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Despite the heat and the challenges presented by the poised Welling brothers, the Millers successfully defended last year’s title, which was also their first appearance in the Grand Valley’s premier tennis event.
“It’s pretty nice (to go back-to-back),” John said. “It was a fun match.”
John, 14, and Nikolas, 11, were pushed to a tiebreaker in the first set and trailed 3-2 in the second. However, after trailing in the second set, they secured the next four points for the victory.
“They had some good net shots and some good serves,” John said.
While the difference in age isn’t too vast, the brothers' physical attributes differ, with John towering over the quicker Nikolas. That dynamic gives each of them a special skill in their matches, which is how they’ve won the bracket twice in two attempts.
“I’d say we support each other pretty well,” John said. “He’s a pretty good net player. He gets to shots better than me sometimes. I’ve got a little more power.”
The Western Slope Open concludes today with finals in the combo 14-12 doubles, boys 14-12 French doubles, boys 18-16 Australian doubles, girls 18-16 doubles combined, mixed 18-16 Australian doubles, women’s 3.5 singles, men’s 3.5 singles and parent/child doubles brackets.