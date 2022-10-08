Just when it looked as though the Colorado Mesa football team was starting to click Saturday, it imploded.
The Mavericks were going toe-to-toe with No. 21 Colorado School of Mines, tied 21-21 late in the first half in Golden. The defense held the Orediggers to a field goal with 27 seconds left and were down 24-21, and the Mavs, who had moved the ball well the first half, decided to see if they could hit a play and possibly get in position for a tying field goal before halftime.
“The thought there is there’s time on the clock and we’re gonna try to use it every time that we’ve got it,” CMU coach Miles Kochevar said. “Where the momentum was and being able to hold them to a field goal when they went down there, we probably should take a knee and get out of there when you look back on it.
“We’ve got to be smarter, and our situational awareness will continue to grow each week. We’ve got a long ways to go, but we’ve gotta keep coaching, gotta keep teaching every single week so that we understand that situation when we get in it and we don’t make that same mistake again.”
Instead, the Orediggers’ Mason Pierce stepped in front of Karst Hunter’s pass to the flat and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown and a 10-point halftime lead.
“That took the air out of it a little bit,” Kochevar said. “You give a good team extra opportunities and they’ll capitalize. It killed our momentum a little bit right there before halftime. We thought we’d still be able to come out and respond in the second half and we just weren’t able to get it clicking on either side of the ball.”
With the 10-point lead, the Orediggers (4-2, 4-0 RMAC) used their battering ram running back, Michael Zeman, to wear down the Mavericks in a 48-21 victory, shutting the Mavs out in the second half.
“They did a good job of controlling it and were able to do really whatever they wanted,” Kochevar said. “When we were ahead of it early, we did a good job, but then we have a guy fall down and it opens up a big play and kind of took the air out of things.”
CMU (1-4, 0-4) drove 81 yards in eight plays after the defense forced a three-and-out to open the game. Booda Ison scored on a 9-yard run, but with 5:09 to play in the first quarter, Mines took advantage of CMU’s defense, with John Matocha throwing a 60-yard pass to Josh Johnston, who got free when his defender fell down. The one-play drive tied the game at 7-7.
“Those are going to happen, and we have to be able to respond. We have to do a better job of being ready for all those different situations,” Kochevar said.
And they did respond, again going on a long drive, 83 yards in 16 plays, with Hunter running it in from 2 yards out.
But another big play, this one a 64-yard touchdown pass from Matocha to Max McLeod, was followed by a CMU three-and-out in a 14-14 game.
Back came Matocha and the Orediggers, taking the ball 90 yards in 10 plays, with Zeman scoring from 10 yards out, before CMU again responded.
Hunter engineered an 83-yard scoring drive in seven plays, hooking up with David O’Connell for a 23-yard touchdown and tying the game up again at 21-21 before Mines scored 10 points in a span of 16 seconds to swing the momentum for good.
“We’ve got to remember not to go into panic mode and remember who we are and what we do,” Kochevar said. “I think we got away from that for a little bit and it hurt us.”
As the deficit grew, CMU’s offense became too one-dimensional, needing to throw the ball to try to catch up. Mesa rushed for only 25 total yards on 26 carries — Zeman ran the ball 26 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Hunter finished with 252 yards passing, completing 19 of 36, but the offense couldn’t sustain drives in the second half. The Mavericks had only five drives in the second half, 22 total plays, which netted only 47 yards. After punting only twice in the first half, Mesa kicked the ball away on four of their five possessions — the other one ended with a failed fourth-down conversion.
“When you can’t complement yourself on offense, they’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s going on,” Kochevar said. “We’ve got to do a better job of establishing that line of scrimmage and being able to control it and that keeps things open for us. But (Mines) did a good job and made a couple of adjustments there in the second half and we just weren’t able to keep it going.”
Kochevar believes the Mavs aren’t that far off from putting everything together.
“I told them afterwards, you look around at the athletes that we have, it’s about being a team, being consistent in our daily routine,” he said. “It’s gonna lead up to Saturdays, and we’re still learning that. We have to be better every single week and I told them know it’s a test of our character to see where we’re at, what do we do to fight and claw and find a way to start getting some W’s on the board.”