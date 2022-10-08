Just when it looked as though the Colorado Mesa football team was starting to click Saturday, it imploded.

The Mavericks were going toe-to-toe with No. 21 Colorado School of Mines, tied 21-21 late in the first half in Golden. The defense held the Orediggers to a field goal with 27 seconds left and were down 24-21, and the Mavs, who had moved the ball well the first half, decided to see if they could hit a play and possibly get in position for a tying field goal before halftime.