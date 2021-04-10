Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap.
Friday was one of those times for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team — the only time this season a team got the better of the Mavericks.
Colorado School of Mines dominated the RMAC semifinal match at Brownson Arena, shutting down the balanced attack CMU has ridden all season in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 victory.
The Orediggers (10-4) face Metro State (15-1) at 6 tonight in the championship match.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and I think one of the things you look at when the score’s like that is that you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the team on the other side,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “We didn’t get things going because they were playing really well on their side of the net.”
Mines’ blockers smothered CMU’s attack, holding the Mavs to a season-low .067 hitting percentage, with 31 kills and 24 errors. Seven blocking errors compounded the Mavs’ problems defensively.
“All of our left sides struggled,” Fleming said. “They were doing a good job of blocking on the right and that’s something we were able to take advantage of last time we played them. It wasn’t our night, but first and foremost, you’ve got to give them credit.”
Led by Rose Stuewe’s 11 kills and Taylor Hicken’s 10, Mines was in charge from the opening point. The Mavericks (15-1) led only twice the entire match — at 7-6 in the second set on a kill by Maddi Foutz, and again at 16-15 in the same set when Maranda Theleus put down one of her nine kills from the right side.
Both times the Mavericks lost the next point.
“We were never in the flow,” Fleming said. “I can say it 10 times if you want me to, but you’ve got to give credit to Mines because of it. … Our defense, they were reaching a little bit, trying to do too much on the block. We had how many blocking errors? Seven? We have seven blocking errors, that means you’re trying to do too much on the block instead of just your job.”
With Mines loading up the block against Foutz, who finished with four kills, the right side, with Theleus, Ashton Reese and Gabrielle Vogt was the most effective attack. Reese had a pair of kills and Vogt three, with the middles, Savannah Spitzer and Haley Hahn, combining for nine kills.
“One of my issues is I tend not to talk too loud but I can just like, give me the ball and I’ll put it down,” Theleus said. “I think if I had been more assertive, more aggressive, I could have helped out a bit more opening up the pins and the middles.”
Mines wasn’t only good on the front row — the Orediggers’ defense kept the ball alive several times when the Mavericks thought they had a kill, forcing CMU to reorganize its attack, only for the blockers to send it right back.
With the NCAA canceling the Division II national playoffs, the Mavs’ season ended with their only loss. It didn’t end the way the Mavs envisioned it, by becoming the first team to complete an undefeated season, but the entire team will return next fall.
“Give me a couple of weeks to think about it,” Fleming said of what he’ll take from the season. “I’m really proud of what they did. You know, 15 and 0 and a chance to go undefeated... I think that crept up on us a little bit.”
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to all players because of the delayed and shortened season, and Foutz and setter Ara Norwood plan to return for a second senior year. They’ll take the sting of the loss into the summer.
“Going into next year, I wouldn’t say there’s a big chip (on our shoulder), I would say that this was a little bit of a humbling thing,” Norwood said. “We hadn’t had the feeling of having lost, and I think this might be a loss that we needed going into the future. We’re going to claw our way back and it’s going to drive everything we do over the summer going into next season.”