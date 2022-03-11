Will Dixon was frustrated to be standing out in right field at Canyon View Park.
The Grand Junction High School baseball coach just broke the huddle with his team a 12-1 loss Thursday in six innings to Heritage to open the season at the Bil Fanning Memorial Classic.
“If we cleaned some things up defensively, mean we could be playing the seventh inning right now down 2-1,” Dixon said. “There was some sloppiness out there, which is to be expected this early in the season.”
On the surface, there are few positives to take from an 11-run loss but the Tigers showed flashes of the team’s potential.
Cameron Ochoa pitched the entire game for the Tigers and struck out seven batters. Ochoa pounded the strike zone, giving himself plenty of favorable count early. He faced 37 batters and 25 of them saw strikes on the first pitch.
Ochoa also got on base twice, collecting one single and one walk.
“Our pitching staff is going to be good this year and Cameron was awesome. I think he’s one of the best pitchers in the state of Colorado,” Dixon said. “I just don’t think we played well enough behind him to give him the win. It’s still early in the season, we just need to clean some things up.”
The unit gelled at moments in the fourth inning when the Tigers retired each batter with ease. Colton Romero also showed flashes playing in right field. In the fifth inning, he made a diving catch on a pop fly. Then in the sixth, he caught a fly ball in right-center and threw a laser to second base to make Horizon’s Will Shefte pay for failing to tag up.
On offense, Kaden Manchester provided the lone highlight for Grand Junction.
He ripped a pitch that bounced its way to the warning track and he hustled his way home for an inside-the-park home run.
“I think we’re close. I’ve got a bit of a young inexperienced group of guys that need to get on track with what we’re trying to do in the program. And I think we’re close to that,” Dixon said. “I’m excited about the upcoming season.”
Palisade 15, Prairie View 5: The Bulldogs surrendered four runs in the top of the first inning and still managed to win by the run rule.
The Bulldogs responded to the early hole with one run in the second inning and six in the third. The Thunderhawks scored once in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.
In the bottom of the fifth, Palisade scored eight runs to clinch the win.
Both facets of the game were dominant for Palisade. Melacio Perez pitched a complete game and allowed only one earned run.
Aden Bevan was 2 for 2 with a grand slam, Brett Rozman was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three extra-base hits.
Every Bulldog who had a plate appearance registered a hit.