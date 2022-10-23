For every step forward the Colorado Mesa football team took last week, the Mavericks took another step back Saturday night.
Playing from behind the entire game against Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado Mesa (2-5, 1-5 RMAC) pulled even late in the third quarter, but in the span of 1 minute, 2 seconds, the Mavs were down two scores in a 45-31 loss.
It was CMU's first loss to Adams State since 2013.
Compounding giving up two quick scores were 14 penalties for 168 yards — Adams was flagged 14 more times for 122 yards — and major penalties cost the Mavericks dearly.
An unnecessary roughness call led to the Grizzlies' first touchdown. The Mavs roughed the kicker in the second quarter, wiping out the only punt of the game by Adams State and giving the Grizzlies a first down. Three plays later, Scrappy Norman intercepted Marckell Grayson, but that was wiped out by a hands-to-the-face penalty. Another hands-to-the-face call set up the Grizzlies' go-ahead field goal with less than one minute to play in the half.
The Mavs responded with an 11-play drive that covered 40 yards. Karst Hunter, who threw for 325 yards, couldn't connect in the red zone on back-to-back plays, so Mesa settled for a tying field goal by Lucas Ruiz Diaz from 21 yards out.
Big plays, an issue for Mesa's defense all season, hurt in the second half. A 75-yard pass from Grayson to Elijah Harper on the second play of the third quarter put Adams back up by seven, but Hunter drove the Mavs 71 yards to tie the game 24-24 on a 1-yard run with 3:04 left in the third quarter and CMU seemed to have a little bit of momentum.
A breakdown on special teams swung the momentum back to Adams State. Ahmed Bernard returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and on the second play of Mesa's next drive, Hunter was intercepted by Daniel Mendoza, who returned it 30 yards for the touchdown and a 38-24 lead.
Once again, the offense put together a scoring drive. Hunter completed five of nine passes on the 88-yard drive, with Markel Quinney snagging a pass over the middle and rumbling 37 yards to the end zone.
The point-after pulled the Mavs within seven points again, 38-31, with 12:57 to play.
Needing a defensive stop to give the offense time score again, the Mavs couldn't stop the Grizzlies (2-6, 2-4).
The kickoff was muffed and went out of bounds at the Adams State 11, and despite a holding penalty and a false start, the Grizzlies had the ball at the Mavs' 35. On third down, Grayson's pass was incomplete, and they went for it on fourth down. A pass into the end zone was broken up, but the Mavs were called for pass interference, giving Adams State a first down on CMU's 20.
Grayson, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 303 yards, immediately looked for a receiver and found Dequan Hopkins for the touchdown that put the game out of reach with 6:06 to play. The drive covered 89 yards in 17 plays and took 6:49 off the clock.
Kash Bradley got a great kickoff return for 55 yards to set the Mavs up at the Adams State 45, but Mesa was called for holding at the 40-yard line, pushing them back to their own 30. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved them back another 15, but Hunter drove them to the 12. He was sacked on third and 2, and on fourth down, he had to scramble and was tripped up after gaining only 1 yard.
The teams combined for 873 yards of offense, and CMU had 32 first downs, but was forced to throw the ball 50 times when it fell behind — Mesa rushed for 149 yards, with Hunter getting 79 and Booda Ison 58.