Once the Montrose High School football team’s running game started to go downhill, there was little Central could do to stop it from rolling.
The Indians, ranked seventh in Class 4A, broke free from the Warriors with four second-quarter touchdowns and a dominant defensive effort in a 46-6 season-opening victory Thursday night at Stocker Stadium.
The game was scoreless for most of the first quarter before Central punter Jaxon Gohn was swarmed by the Indians just outside of his own goal line after he was unable to get the punt off because of a low snap. On the next play, Montrose fullback Austin Griffin powered up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown.
"That was all my linemen," said Griffin, who led Montrose with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns. "They worked their butts off for this. I think we play as a team better than any team in this state. We did our job tonight. That's all I can say."
Early in the second quarter, Montrose scored two long touchdowns on consecutive offensive snaps. First, Griffin broke free up the gut for a 49-yard score and a 14-0 lead. After Central went three-and-out, Ethan Hartman returned Gohn’s punt to the Warriors' 30-yard line and then broke free on the next running play for a touchdown.
Another bad snap on a punt after Central’s next drive led to the Indians taking over at the 27. Quarterback Bridger Kurtz found Ashden Oberg for a 22-yard completion along the left sideline. On the next play, Tayne Ila lowered his shoulder, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and scored from 5 yards out for a 28-0 lead.
"We were just playing as a team," Hartman said. "We had some big plays that worked out for us. We all just worked together and got 'er done."
The next series was more of the same for Montrose. Ila broke free for a 44-yard run before just scoring on a 4th-and-goal play from 1 with just over a minute left until halftime.
Central’s Justin Blanton is a track and field star for the Warriors, and he finally got the chance to stretch his legs and show his speed with a 95-yard kickoff return for touchdown right before halftime for Central’s first points of the season and only points of the game.
The Warriors’ offense gained 15 total yards in the first half and 105 for the game.
"We're going nowhere but up, right?" asked Central coach Brandon Milholland. "I think we learned an awful lot tonight. We learned we've got to clean some things up, take care of the football a little bit better offensively, tackle a little bit better defensively, make sure that we're understanding our scheme both offensively and defensively, and just try to progress. We need to get better every day, but I think we learned an awful lot tonight playing a really good opponent in Montrose."
Up 35-6 already, Montrose’s second half began with lineman Dmarian Lopez catching the kickoff and returning it 40 yards, drawing the biggest reaction from Montrose’s sideline all night. His return led to a 40-yard field goal by Kohen Booth.
The Indians scored again on their next drive. Kurtz launched the ball down the middle of the field to Hartman, who made the catch around the 20, cut left to take advantage of a block and charged past Central defenders, diving over the goal line for a 57-yard touchdown. Griffin ran for a two-point conversion to make it 46-6 and activate the running clock.
Hartman had 146 total yards on the night, including 102 receiving.
"I just focused and did what I knew I had to do," Hartman said.