Luke Hutto scored 15 points to lead the Montrose High School boys basketball team to a 45-18 victory at Central on Saturday. With the win, the Indians clinched the Southwestern League championship, ending Fruita Monument’s three-year stranglehold on the league trophy.
The Indians, ranked sixth in Class 4A, led only 15-13 at halftime, but a 15-1 third quarter helped Montrose (12-0, 6-0 SWL) create separation. Ashden Oberg scored seven of his nine points after halftime and Javier Esparza scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter as Montrose dominated the second half 30-5.
Montrose’s defense was suffocating, not allowing any player for the Warriors (3-8, 1-6 SWL) to score more than five points.
Grand Junction 50, Durango 46: Blaine Butler scored 14 points, John Paradiso added 12 and Dillon Chapman added 11 as the Tigers (7-5, 4-3 SWL) won their second straight game and strengthened their chances of earning their first postseason appearance since 2017.
Paradiso scored eight first-quarter points as Grand Junction led 18-10. Although Durango (6-6, 2-4 SWL) fought back to stay close, the Tigers never trailed the rest of the way.
De Beque 59, Cedaredge 58: Wes Ryan was fouled at the buzzer, making his first free throw with no time left to lift the Dragons (10-1, 9-1 1A/2A Western Slope League) to a thrilling victory on the road over the Bruins (7-5, 7-4 WSL).
Ryan’s scoring on the day wasn’t limited to the moments after the buzzer sounded, as he finished with 35 points. Jaden Jordan and Dillon Hurst combined for 14 points.
Girls Basketball
Freshmen Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, as Central topped Montrose 50-42 at home for its third win in five days.
Leah Redding added 11 points for the 14th-ranked Warriors (9-2, 5-2 SWL), who are poised for a leap in this week’s rankings after rallying past the Indians (3-8, 2-4 SWL).
Central trailed 26-23 at halftime but led 37-35 entering the fourth quarter. In the fourth, Mya Murdock scored five of her eight points and Alex Wagner scored all five of her points, including a 3-pointer, to lift the Warriors.
Durango 59, Grand Junction 23: The Demons (5-7, 2-4 SWL) jumped to a 33-5 halftime lead and never look back in a romp over the Tigers (2-9, 2-5 SWL).
Brenna Wolf scored 18 points, and Mason Rowland and Sydney Flores both added 12 for Durango. Tava Johnson and Riley Applegate both led Grand Junction with six points.
Palisade 52, Glenwood Springs 43: Alexis Marushack scored 18 points and added seven rebounds as the Bulldogs won at home to improve to 7-3 (6-2 WSL).
Kendyl MacAskill had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Hawkins nearly had a double-double of her own, scoring nine points and pulling down eight rebounds.
Wrestling
Palisade won both of its duals at the Montrose Triangular, beating the hosts 56-21 and Durango 63-12.
Starting at 182 pounds, Montrose jumped out to a 21-0 lead on Palisade, with pins by Raul Martinez (No. 2 at 195 in 4A), Dmarian Lopez (No. 2 at 220) and Brandon Van Nooten (No. 7 at 285). However, the Bulldogs swept the dual from there. At 120, Palisade’s Keyton Young (No. 8) won a 9-6 decision over Kamron Alegria (No. 6) for a ranked win.
Young, Tyrus Despain (106), Jacob Lee (No. 9 at 126), Phallen Salvati (138), Franklin Barks (No. 7 at 152) and Zach Barnett (No. 12 at 160) went 2-0 on the day for Palisade.
Central wins twice: Wrestling in the Summit Triangular, the Warriors defeated Battle Mountain 42-36 and Summit 60-18.
Davian Sandoval (No. 2 at 126) pinned both of his opponents to go 2-0 on the day, the same mark as teammate Ayden Wiseman (No. 13 at 138). Jaysten Sanchez (No. 13 at 152) and Devin Hickey (No. 13 at 160) both won one match and received a forfeit in the other. Tyler Ziek (No. 11 at 170) was pinned by Battle Mountain’s seventh-ranked Anthony Sanchez.