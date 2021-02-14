Luke Hutto scored 15 points Saturday and Fletcher Cheezum and Trey Reese both added nine points as Class 4A’s No. 10 team, Montrose, cruised past Central 50-23.
The Indians (7-0, 2-0 Southwestern League) wasted little time in pulling away. Hutto scored five of his points and Cheezum and Jordan Jennings each made 3-pointers as Montrose led 16-6 after the first quarter. The lead for the Indians ballooned to 28-6 at halftime.
Julian Pena and Anthony Martinez both scored six points to lead the way for Central (3-3, 1-1 SWL), which scored 11 of its points in the final quarter.
Grand Junction 54, Moffat County 48: Blaine Butler made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Tigers (4-3) held on at home.
Grand Junction trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but surged ahead by outscoring the Bulldogs 24-14 in the second and third quarters. Moffat (3-2) County threatened a rally in the fourth, scoring 21 points, but Butler made two of his 3-pointers and scored 10 of his points in the quarter to lift the Tigers to the win.
Caprock 57, De Beque 55: Wes Ryan scored 23 points and Jaden Jordan added 20, but De Beque, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, had its bid for an unbeaten season spoiled.
The Dragons and the Eagles are both 5-1 (4-1 2A/1A Western Slope League). The teams’ only losses are to each other.
girls basketball
After a 4-0 start catapulted Central into the top 10 in 4A, the Warriors have dropped their first two SWL games, the latest coming on the road.
Taylor Yanosky made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points, all in the first half, as Montrose held on in a fourth quarter that featured a 50 combined points to edge Central 56-50.
Jaycie Casebolt added 13 points, with nine coming in the final quarter, and Josie Coulter scored 11 for Montrose (2-4, 1-1 SWL). Krystyna Manzanares led Central (4-2, 0-2 SWL) with 12 points, followed by Alex Wagner and Mya Murdock, who both scored 10.
“We had a lot of good looks if we could just get them to go,” said Central coach Mary Doane.
Moffat County 38, Grand Junction 32: Dolcie Hanlon scored 10 points for the Tigers (2-4), who jumped to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter at home. However, after leading 17-13 at halftime, Grand Junction was outscored 10-2 in the third quarter by the Bulldogs (4-2) and trailed for the rest of the game.
Emaleigh Paperski of Moffat County led all scorers with 13 points, making 10 of her 16 free throws. Drawing fouls and converting at the line was a key factor in the game, as Moffat County made 17 of 31 free throws and Grand Junction made on 3 of 7.
Wrestling
Fruita Monument and Central competed at the Durango Quad with host Durango as well as the top-ranked team in 3A, Pagosa Springs. The Wildcats topped the Warriors 44-24, defeated Durango 60-18 win and lost 60-20 to Pagosa Springs. Central lost 45-33 to Durango, 45-33 and 66-12 to Pagosa Springs.
Fruita’s Tyler Archuleta (No. 8 at 126 pounds in 5A) and Central’s Davian Sandoval (No. 3 at 126 in 4A) didn’t face each other, with Archuleta winning a 4-2 decision over Tristian Dean at 132 instead. Sandoval pinned Orin Mease at 126. The Warriors’ other ranked wrestler, Jason Pollard (No. 4 at 152), won a 17-11 decision against Dylan Chelewski at 145.
Sandoval won his other two matches on the day, pinning Durango’s Riley Belt and Pagosa Springs’ Trevor Torrez (17th in 3A). Pollard split his other matches, pinning Durango’s Payson Albrecht and being pinned by Pagosa Springs’ Dylan Tressler, ranked second in 3A.
No other details were available from Fruita’s other matches.
Girls wrestling
The District 51 team, shorthanded because of injuries, competed at the Doherty Quad with five wrestlers available: Bailey Hoyt (127), Kacey Walck (136), Mikkala Foos (147), April Ramthum (161) and Sasha Guerra (215). The team lost to Doherty 42-12, Eaglecrest 36-12 and Mountain Vista 12-6.
Ramthum and Guerra pinned their opponents in the Doherty dual. Details on the other duals were not available.