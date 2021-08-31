As a team, Montrose won the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club with a score of 229, four strokes ahead of second-place Vail Mountain. Grand Junction (241), Fruita Monument (248) and Palisade (250) rounded out the top five.
The Indians’ Noah Richmond hit 73 to finish second individually, two strokes behind first-place Connor Downey of Vail Christian. Grand Junction’s Jack Kaul (77) was fourth and Montrose teammates Liam Beshoar and Jake Legg (78) tied for fifth. Grand Junction’s Landon Scarbrough and Ky Korte (79) tied for eighth place.