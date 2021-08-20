Boys golf
A trio of Montrose Indians tied for the top spot Thursday at the Battlement Mesa Classic, hosted by Grand Junction.
Noah Richmond, Jake Legg and Liam Beshoar all shot a 4-over-par 76 to lead the Indians to the team and individual titles. A fourth Montrose golfer, Connor Bell, tied for fourth.
Fruita Monument had its top three golfers all place in the top eight to finish second in the team standings. Senior Kade Hayward led the way with a 79 and freshmen Ky Korte and Dillon Jones both shot an 80.
Palisade junior Alex Morrall and Grand Junction freshman Jack Kaul both shot an 81 to finish in the top 10. The Tigers were fifth in the team standings and the Bulldogs placed sixth.
Central’s top finisher was sophomore Dillon Crabtree, who shot an 88.
Volleyball
Delta swept Grand Junction 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 in both teams’ season opener.
Lexi Heley led the Tigers with four kills, Carley Hutto had nine digs and Jordan Broan and Gracie Hempton both had seven assists in the loss.