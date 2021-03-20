Their crosses and through balls just weren’t connecting. The pace of play had them largely pinned back, ultimately conceding a goal. When countering opportunities presented themselves, the final pass didn’t seem to ever be there.
The Montrose High School boys soccer team went into halftime of Friday’s game at Long Family Park down 1-0 to Fruita Monument, playing in its season opener. Coach Cassie Snyder knew a shift needed to be made to turn the momentum.
“We just needed to calm it down a bit,” Snyder said. “We made an adjustment in the second half defensively that I think helped us keep control and not allow as many chances to come in for Fruita.”
That tightened defense, leading to goals by Aiden Harrell and Agustin Montoya Ornelas, helped the Indians rally for a 2-1 victory.
Harrell scored first for Montrose (2-1, 2-0 Southwestern League). In the 49th minute, a corner kick bounced around before falling to Harrell at the top of the box. Harrell’s kick sent the ball just inside the left post past Wildcats (0-1, 0-1 SWL) keeper Luke Wender.
“We were down by one and we had a volley and the defense didn’t communicate well,” Harrell said. “I thought it was a pretty good goal. I was pretty excited. It helped our team come forward.”
The winning goal came 11 minutes later. Adriel Encarnacion’s shot close to the goal on the right side was rejected by Wender, but the ball bounced directly to Montoya Ornelas, who calmly put it in the back of the net with his right foot.
“I wasn’t really expecting a rebound, but there was a rebound and I was just there, so I just took the shot,” Montoya Ornelas said. “It’s momentum, I guess. You’ve just got to get used to the plays and the game. Fruita played good, too, but we took advantage of our chances.”
The Wildcats had plenty of chances throughout a first half in which they created the bulk of the chances. At the 27-minute mark, Fruita capitalized on its domination of possession, with a corner kick from Harrison Matlock falling to Seth Cothrun in the box. Cothrun’s strike put Fruita on top, 1-0.
The Wildcats attempted nine shots throughout the first half, compared to Montrose’s two. Nicholas Fedderson and Ian Holm were among the Wildcats who were constantly threatening in Montrose territory.
After a couple of chances by Holm and Caleb Kyle in the opening moments of the second half, however, Fruita’s momentum would slip to the visitors for the rest of the way.
“It’s encouraging to see the chances that we created in the first half, but it’s eye-opening that we need to build up to game conditioning,” Fruita coach Ethan Johnson said. “We’ve got to play 80 minutes. I thought the guys did some good stuff, but hats off to Montrose. They played a full game and earned it.”
The Wildcats still had 20 minutes to respond to Montoya Ornelas’ goal and force overtime, but none of their chances posed a serious concern for Montrose goalkeeper Brendan Ullmann.
After Fletcher Lippert’s last-minute free kick try for Fruita soared over the bar, the whistle sounded to seal the Indians’ comeback.
“It’s pretty impressive, considering we just started the season and we’re winning games like this,” Harrell said. “It’s not by a large margin, but a win’s a win. At the end of the day, they add up.”
VOLLEYBALL
Fruita Monument swept its season opener at Vista Peak, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21. Delta swept its season and home opener, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17, to drop the Tigers to 0-3.
FOOTBALL
In the first spring football game on the Western Slope, Grand Valley rolled to a 48-0 home win over Class 2A West Conference opponent Ellicott. The contest was the first of five on the Cardinals’ spring schedule.