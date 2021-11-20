MONTROSE — The Montrose High School football team was confident it would beat Fountain-Fort Carson in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
No one — not even coach Brett Mertens — thought the Indians would score six first-half touchdowns in a 48-14 blowout of the Trojans on Friday night.
“I couldn’t believe it. I expected a real close, fourth-quarter game. This isn’t how I saw it going,” running back Ethan Hartmann said. “All week we knew our defense had to stop their run and that the offense had to score as many points as we could, and we did that.”
Fountain-Fort Carson wasn’t a Cinderella 5-5 team that slipped into the playoffs thanks to a tiebreaker. The Trojans (10-2) won the Southern 2 Conference title, and averaged 35 points and 328 yards per game. Montrose (12-0) limited them to 13 yards in the first half, a pair of touchdowns in garbage time, and didn’t allow Fountain-Fort Carson to get a first down until about eight minutes into the second half.
The Montrose defense took advantage of any opportunity the Trojans' offense gave it.
Early in the second quarter, Fountain-Fort Carson had the ball at their own 20-yard line. The first-down snap sailed over quarterback Tavian Tuli’s head. The Trojans recovered the ball — at their own 7-yard line. On the next play, Tuli threw a screen pass to his running back, but the ball went straight into the arms of defensive lineman Dmarian Lopez.
“Our defensive players and coaches had an amazing game plan, stuck to it and made some great plays,” Mertens said. “We have lots of guys who fly around the field. What they do best is that they’re prepared. They study, and that’s the part of the game you don’t get to see on Friday night.”
Three plays after the turnover, running back Blake Griffin scored from 1 yard out. That touchdown was the Indians’ third in just under six minutes of game time.
Griffin rumbled his way to 73 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns. Griffin, whose older brother Austin was the top back for Montrose before suffering an injury four weeks ago, wore down the defense with his bruising running style.
That opened up the playbook for Hartmann.
Hartmann’s breakaway speed and athleticism allowed him to rip off big runs for Montrose. The senior had 187 yards from scrimmage on Friday and three touchdowns.
His third — the one to close out the first half — was the highlight of the night.
Montrose took over on the Fountain-Fort Carson 36-yard line after a short punt with less than a minute to go.
On 3rd-and-10, quarterback Gage Wareham threw a 5-yard pass to receiver Bridger Kurtz. With no timeouts and a running clock, it seemed like an ill-fated pass. But Hartmann was streaking from the backfield, and Kurtz pitched to Hartmann on a hook-and-ladder play and the running back took it in for a 5-yard touchdown.
Montrose ran for 338 yards and seven touchdowns on the night. Hartmann and Mertens praised the offensive line for its season-long habit of mauling defenders. An anchor on that line is senior Bode Greiner.
“We want to get off the line and hit people in the face, and it works,” Greiner said. “Our running backs come and celebrate with us. We work together as a team and it works. We create the holes, and our backs hit them.”
Montrose hit the mercy rule in the first half, so the clock didn’t stop running in the second half. Mertens sent in the backups and junior varsity players, which gave some kids time to shine on the big stage.
One of those kids was sophomore Austin Zimmer, who broke off a 75-yard touchdown run late in the game.
“It felt great to get that touchdown,” Zimmer said. “It was stressful to get that much playing time but I was glad for the opportunity. On that play, I was just running for my life.”
Montrose now waits for its next opponent. The Indians play the winner of the Palmer Ridge and Erie game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. today. If Erie wins, then Montrose will travel to the Front Range next week. If Palmer Ridge wins, Montrose will have a chance to secure a spot in the 4A title game in front of a home crowd.
Despite the win, Montrose knows it still needs to shore up its penalties and turnovers (the Indians had three fumbles.)
“It’s great to win this not only for the guys but for the crowd and for the city. This is a football town, and this means a lot to the city of Montrose,” Mertens said. “We need to stay hungry. We can always get better, and we’ll know how once we look at the film. It’s one game at a time. We’ll just try to get ready for next week, now.”