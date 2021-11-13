MONTROSE — Missing its top running back, the Montrose High School football team didn't miss a beat.
The Indians shut down Denver South's high-flying offense in a 56-19 victory on Friday night in the second-round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Indians (11-0) stayed perfect thanks to a red-hot first quarter, on-the fly adjustments and a tough defense that limited the Ravens nearly 21 points below their season average. Denver South didn’t score its first touchdown until 19 seconds before halftime.
“Denver South is a good offense. We knew they were going to make some plays,” coach Brett Mertens said. “Frankly, the fact we held them out of the end zone for as long as we did was surprising.”
Montrose took control of the game before the first quarter ended. After an opening-drive touchdown thanks to star running back Austin Griffin's brother, Blake, — who had two touchdowns — the Ravens (9-3) looked to get their high-flying offense to work.
After a couple of completions from quarterback Joseph Capra, they seemed to be taking off. But Montrose’s defense quickly shot them down.
On 3rd-and-11 from the Montrose 41, Capra rolled right and threw to a seemingly open man. But Montrose safety Gabe Miller stepped in front of the pass for the interception. Six plays later, quarterback Gage Wareham scored. On the next Denver South drive, Capra was sacked twice for a combined 22 yards.
That was standard for the first 24 minutes — any time the Denver South offense had a whisper of momentum, Montrose silenced it.
Denver South had a 23-play, 80-yard scoring drive to open the second half that ate 7 minutes, 30 seconds off of the clock, but it was far too little and far too late.
“We got some big sacks to get them out of their rhythm early on,” Mertens said. “We were mixing in some blitzes but our D-line is pretty stout. They bring down the quarterback any time they get an opportunity to.”
As the defense did its job, the Montrose offense scored on every meaningful drive. It also ran the ball well, even without Austin Griffin. In the first half, running back Ethan Hartmann had nine carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense became more dynamic after Denver South’s defense tipped its hand early on.
The Ravens opened the game with defensive packages that had no safeties or crept them up near the line of scrimmage. When the coaching staff noticed that, they adjusted and began calling screens and short passes.
Montrose threw the ball nine times Friday, a figure that Wareham says is the highest of the season.
The sophomore quarterback threw mostly screens to Hartmann, who would use his athleticism in the open field.
“Being able to throw it and show them what I’m about was awesome. This shows that we can dig into the bottom of our playbook and still be successful,” Wareham said.
The short throws and runs set up for the cherry on top late in the game. After forcing a turnover on downs, Montrose took over at its own 22-yard line in the fourth quarter while up 42-13.
Wareham dropped back and launched a bomb to Hartmann, who was running a route deep down the middle of the field. Wareham’s pass met Hartmann about 40 yards down the field, and Hartmann did the rest of the legwork for a 78-yard score.
Hartmann, a senior, finished the night 13 touches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
“That pass from Gage was a pretty sweet ball. I didn’t think he saw me but once I saw the ball in the air, I had to get there. He put it on the money,” Hartmann said. “I couldn’t be feeling any better. It feels pretty sweet to come out in the playoffs and perform like that. And I owe it all to my teammates.”
The Indians host Fountain-Fort Carson (10-1) next week. The Trojans won the Southern 2 Conference title and easily handled Golden on Friday night.
While next week's game figures to be a tougher test, Montrose also knows it hasn’t peaked. The Indians are focused on taking everything one game at a time and not getting ahead of themselves. Hartmann thinks they still need to smooth out the edges of their game.
Wareham agrees.
“We haven’t reached our peak. We’re at maybe 75 percent,” Wareham said, with his expression going from a smile to a straight face. “When we reach 100, we’re dangerous.”