Early season reports of Montrose football’s reign being over were greatly exaggerated.
Montrose crushed conference foe Coronado 61-6 on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Early season reports of Montrose football’s reign being over were greatly exaggerated.
Montrose crushed conference foe Coronado 61-6 on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The Red Hawks led 21-6 after the first quarter and got a running clock in the second. They led 49-6 at halftime.
Blake Griffin opened the scoring with a 30-yard rushing touchdown just a minute into the game. Montrose (6-2, 2-0 Conference 4) then forced a fourth down stop on its own 45-yard line and drove downfield quickly to set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Raul Rascon. Junior Rodriguez scored the third touchdown with a 31-yard run about a minute a later.
Coronado (0-8, 0-3) scored on a touchdown pass in the waning seconds of the opening quarter but missed the extra point.
Montrose took over at its own 26 and quickly went deep into Coronado territory. Griffin then scored his second touchdown from 28 yards out. Griffin later scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Montrose then went vertical to ignite a running clock. Rodriguez threw a 41-yard touchdown to Aidan Grijalva with around two minutes left in the half. And within the final 60 seconds of the half, Gage Wareham connected with Alonzo Leiba for a 33-yard touchdown.
Kai Piceno ran for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Chris Mock ran for a 2-yard score in the fourth. Montrose missed both extra points.
Class 2A
Rifle (3-4, 1-2 Conference 6) is back in the win column, beating Aspen 43-7 on Friday on the road to end a two-game skid.
It’s the most points the Bears have scored all season.
Grand Valley’s defense continues to roll after a 27-14 home win against Coal Ridge on Friday.
The Cardinals (4-3, 2-1 Conference 6) had five takeaways, three sacks, five tackles for a loss and nine hurries in the game. The defense shut out the Titans (2-5, 0-3) until the fourth quarter. Braden Allen had a 28-yard pick-6 in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead. In four wins the season, the Grand Valley defense has allowed an average of 10.2 points per game.
Colton Clark scored once and had 59 rushing yards on eight carries, and Andrew Horner had two rushing touchdowns.
Class 1A
North Fork is back in the win column after blanking conference-foe Olathe 42-0 on Thursday.
The Miners (3-3, 2-2 Conference 1) have allowed an average of four points per game in its wins this year.
The Pirates (0-7, 0-4) have scored 18 points this season and have been shut out four times.
Meeker dropped its second straight game in a 23-21 loss at Conference 1 leader Gunnison on Friday.
The loss dropped Meeker (4-3, 3-2) to third in the conference. Gunnison (6-2, 5-0) clinched the conference title and a playoff spot with the win.
8-Man
Rangely beat Plateau Valley 56-14 in a conference game on Saturday in Collbran.
The win ends a two game skid for the Panthers (2-5, 1-2 Conference 1-2).
Plateau Valley (2-5, 1-3) has lost five straight to Rangely.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:06 AM
Sunset: 06:35:06 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM
Sunset: 06:33:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM
Sunset: 06:32:14 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:10 AM
Sunset: 06:30:49 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:12 AM
Sunset: 06:29:25 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:14 AM
Sunset: 06:28:03 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Generally fair. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:17 AM
Sunset: 06:26:41 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.