Luke Hutto scored 22 points, Fletcher Cheezum added 13 and the Montrose High School boys basketball team rolled past Grand Junction 56-32 to stay perfect.
The Indians (10-0, 5-0 Southwestern League), the No. 6 team in Class 4A, led 34-23 entering the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, Hutto and Cheezum combined for 15 points as Montrose pulled away.
Dillon Chapman led the Tigers (5-5, 2-3 SWL) with 11 points.
Fruita Monument 48, Central 32: Cole Savage scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to lead the Wildcats (4-5, 2-3 SWL) to a decisive home victory. Skylar Johnson added 10 points for Fruita.
Eric Macks made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Warriors (3-6, 1-4 SWL).
Palisade 52, Glenwood Springs 41: The Bulldogs improved to 8-2 (6-2 4A Western Slope League) with the home victory over the Demons (3-6, 2-5 WSL). No statistics were available.
Caprock Academy 57, Plateau Valley 41: The Eagles, ranked eighth in 1A, pulled away in the second half.
Jonathon Abshear scored 18 points, Andrew Jordan scored 15 and Daniel Spinu added 12 for Caprock (10-1, 9-1 1A WSL). The Eagles led only 21-18 at halftime but Spinu scored eight points in the third quarter and Abshear had 10 in the fourth as Caprock pulled away.
Girls basketball
Taylor Yanosky scored 12 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Montrose pulled away from Grand Junction for a 53-36 home win.
The Indians (3-6, 2-3 SWL) led the Tigers (2-7, 2-3 SWL) 28-22 with one quarter to go before outscoring Grand Junction 25-14 in the fourth quarter.
Josie Coulter and Jaycie Casebolt both scored 11 points for Montrose. Maya DeGeorge led Grand Junction with 12 points, and Tava Johnson and Malia Yang both added eight.
Palisade game canceled: The Bulldogs’ game against Glenwood Springs was canceled because of Demons players having to quarantine. Palisade coach DeAnne Larsen doubts the game will be rescheduled.
“We were supposed to (play them) next Wednesday, but they are quarantined until March 5 and already have a game,” Larsen said. “I do not think we will get to make it up, unfortunately.”
Wrestling
Palisade won both of its duals at the Glenwood Springs Triangular, beating Rifle 64-18 and Glenwood Springs 77-0.
In the Palisade-Rifle dual, the Bulldogs’ Keyton Young (No. 8 at 120 pounds in 4A) pinned the Bears’ Hunter Bercher (No. 6 at 120 in 3A) in 4 minutes, 25 seconds, in a ranked matchup. Most of the Bulldogs’ other ranked wrestlers, Mikey Salazar (No. 5 at 113), Jacob Lee (No. 9 at 126), Lodan Head (No. 11 at 145) and Zach Barnett (No. 14 at 160) all pinned their foes, with Judah Guajardo (No. 4 at 132) adding a 14-1 major decision over Parker Miller.
Bryce Rowley (No. 5 at 138 in 3A) and Alex Guardardo (No. 4 at 195) pinned Phallen Salvati and Usiel Romero, respectively, to lead the way for Rifle.
Salazar, Young, Lee, Guajardo, Salvati, Head, Franklin Barks (No. 7 at 152), Barnett and Dawson David all won with pins against Glenwood Springs.