After rallying in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, the Central High School baseball team couldn’t hold on, losing 8-7 at Montrose on Thursday.
Trailing 6-1 entering the sixth inning, the Warriors (10-10, 2-4 Southwestern League), scored three runs to pull within 6-4.
Ryland Nostrand, who finished 4 for 4 with four RBI, led off with a single and Jayvin Martinez walked. Both runners moved up one base on a ground out and Nostrand scored on an RBI single. Nick Colunga hit a sacrifice fly to pull Central within 6-3 and, Trevor Zeik followed with an RBI single.
In the seventh inning, Kaden Guerrieri led off with a walk and Lewis Coonts singled to left. Nostrand followed with a three-run home run to center on the first pitch — his second long ball of the game — and Central had its first lead of the day, 7-6.
The Red Hawks (10-10, 4-4) rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Logan Files led off with a double off Guerrieri and Kaden Nelson followed with a single. After a strikeout for the first out, an error on Torrie Eckerman’s grounder allowed one run to score and tie the game 7-7. With Nelson at third, Gage Wareham hit an RBI double to center field for the walk-off win.
Zeik and Jaxxon Collins both finished with two hits for the Warriors. Guerrieri took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning of relief. Martinez allowed six runs on 10 hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Jaxon Kattner was 3 for 4 with four RBI for Montrose and Wareham and Rocco Manuel both had two hits. Six of the Red Hawks’ 13 hits were doubles.
Ryder Wilford got the win, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in one inning and Wareham allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Golf
Former Fruita Monument Wildcat Blake Andersen was selected the MVP for Doane University’s men’s golf team.
Andersen shot a 2-over-par 74 in the final round for a three-day total of 214 at the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament in April. That was the best finish for the NAIA Tigers and propelled them to their first conference title in 47 years.
Soccer
Grand Junction ended its season with a 5-0 loss at Montrose.
The Tigers finish 2023 with a record of 0-14-1 overall and 0-8 in Southwestern League play. Montrose finishes 9-6 overall and 2-6 in the SWL. This is Grand Junction's second winless season since 2016.