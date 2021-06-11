Two golfers apiece from Montrose and Rifle high schools qualified for the state girls golf tournament Thursday at the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Indian Tree Golf Course in Arvada.
Holy Family and Northfield were the top two teams, meaning the top 13 players not from those schools qualified for state. Montrose freshman Giana Amundson shot a 96 to finish 10th and Rifle freshman Blayke Hostettler shot a 99 to finish 12th. Indians sophomore Kendyll Bernatis and Bears freshman Jaydyn Petree both shot a 101 to tie for 16th.
Palisade’s Ally Seriani shot a 103 to finish in a tie for 21st, finishing two spots short of state qualification.
Fellow Bulldog Jadyn Mullaney and Montrose’s Siera Mihavetz both shot a 107 to tie for 25th, and Palisade’s Kenzie Rewold and Montrose’s Savanah Piquette tied for 31st at 108. Rifle’s Ashley Jewell (113) and Tabor Tiffany (119) finished 37th and 43rd, respectively. Palisade’s Kyndall Toft (120) was 46th.
In the final team standings, Montrose (304) was seventh, Rifle (313) was eighth and Palisade (318) was ninth out of 13 teams.
BASEBALL
Cameron Ochoa struck out 10 batters and allowed only four hits in a six-inning complete-game effort in leading Grand Junction to a 10-0 win over Summit at Canyon View Park.
Blaine Butler finished with two hits, including a two-run single in the first inning, Viktor Wooldruff and Drew Woytek both had RBI doubles and Kayden Manchester had two RBI.
The Tigers (7-9) finished their season on a three-game win streak.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction High School kept up its unbeaten start to the season, defeating rival Fruita Monument 12-7 at Canyon View Park. Maya DeGeorge led way for the Tigers (8-0, 7-0 Mountain League), scoring four goals and adding one assist. Bridget Bankert scored three goals, Amelia Knaysi contributed two goals and one assist, Rilee Powless had two goals and Myka Neville scored one goal.
Savannah Turner had three goals, eight ground balls and one interception to lead Fruita (3-5, 2-5 Mountain). Addie Stehman had one goal, two assists, seven ground balls and one interception, Sarah Matwig and Kaylee Roehm each had one goal and Kendall Roehm chipped in one assist.
Boys Lacrosse
Trailing 6-4 to Mountain-League leading Telluride in the third quarter at Canyon View Park, Fruita Monument went on a six-goal run to avenge its only loss of the season, beating the Miners 10-8.
Tony Farber, who finished with four goals for the Wildcats (8-1, 8-1 Mountain) scored the goal-ahead goal in the surge. Carter Stephens had two goals, including one in the surge, and added three assists and Jeremy Rice scored two goals and added two assists. Karter Harmon had one goal and one assist, Jonathan Diedrich scored one goal, Kaison Stegelmeier contributed two assists and Mason Compton had one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Ross Winters made nine saves and came up big with Telluride pressing to tie the score late. In the final minute of the fourth quarter and the Miners in an extra-man opportunity, Winters made his biggest save of the game to turn away Telluride.
Girls Soccer
Freshman Ava Johnson had scored only one goal in her prep career before Thursday’s game against Montrose at Canyon View Park. She quadrupled her total in one game, recording a hat trick in the first half of the Wildcats’ 6-0 victory.
Johnson scored the first two goals, then Isabella Sasich scored and Johnson finished her hat trick with another goal. Makenna Flinn and Kylie Wells scored in the second half and Flinn added two assists and Sasich, Ella Haupt and Regan Dare all had one assist.
Amber Rice made five saves for Fruita Monument (7-1-1, 6-1-1 Southwestern League).
Grand Junction 5, Central 1: Laney Laffler and Dolcie Hanlon both scored two goals and Emerson Wilson had one goal to lead the Tigers (6-4, 4-4 SWL) to the win at Canyon View Park.
Liana Bryant scored for the Warriors (1-8, 0-7 SWL).