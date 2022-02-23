On paper, there was no way Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez should have defeated Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore last weekend at the Class 4A state tournament.
But wrestling matches are held on a mat, not on paper, and Lopez found a way.
Lopez won in sudden victory, 9-7, to claim the 285-pound state title.
Moore’s résumé is impressive. A returning state champion, Moore entered the title match ranked No. 6 — in the nation.
Last December, he placed third at Ohio’s highly competitive Walsh Ironman Tournament, losing in the semifinals by two points.
“I knew who he was,” Lopez said. “I knew he was one of the better wrestlers in Colorado.”
In addition to being highly ranked, Moore was taller and heavier than the Lopez.
“I weighed in at 268 pounds. I was one of the littler heavyweights in there,” Lopez said. “My strategy was to wrestle my match and keep him moving. I haven’t won a lot of third-period matches and I know he hasn’t either. So I pushed him so that I was in control.”
Lopez has appreciated the support of his family and coaching staff. He gave special thanks to his wrestling partners, Isaiah Alcazar and his uncle, former Montrose wrestler David Lopez.
Lopez and Moore are juniors. “We’ll for sure hit each other at some point next year,” Lopez said.
Lopez’ state title topped off an undefeated season. Other tournament titles included the Warrior Classic and the Arvada West Invitational. Of his 27 victories, 23 were by pin.
■ ■ ■
When Cedaredge’s two-time state champion Lane Hunsberger stepped off the podium at Ball Arena, he realized something was wrong.
Tournament personnel mistakenly handed him the wrong state bracket. After some frantic moments, the miscue was resolved.
Hunsberger reflected on his wrestling history.
“I’ve been wrestling forever, since I was three or five, something like that. I’ve been dreaming of being a state champ ever since then, and now that its happened twice, its really cool,” he said. “I was hoping it would happen at least once, but then it happened twice, that was awesome.”
He hopes to continue wrestling.
“I am talking to the Western Colorado University coach and will go visit him sometime soon,” Hunsberger said.
■ ■ ■
Fruita Monument and Grand Junction both landed in the top 10 in Class 5A’s team race. The Wildcats and Tigers finished sixth and ninth, respectively. The Wildcats return eight of 11 qualifiers.
Central also has eight back with state experience.
Palisade returns six qualifiers, including Keyton Young. Young is the highest placing District 51 wrestler coming back, earning the 4A 138-pound fourth-place medal.
■ ■ ■
District 51’s Phoenix finished with 20 girls on a team with three seniors. Next season features three-time state qualifier Kenya Contreras and three others who competed at state.
Delta’s Nicole Koch set the bar for girls wrestling. Koch won her first state title when the girls tournament was a Colorado High School Athletics Association pilot program, and two others after being sanctioned. Her career record of 71-2 is impressive. Other than last weekend’s state finals loss to Pomona’s Persaeus Gomez, Koch lost to Chatfield’s Savannah Cosme, 8-4, at the state qualifying tournament during Koch’s freshman season. The next week Koch pinned Cosme in the state semifinals.
■ ■ ■
Meeker’s 220-pound state champion Judd Harvey was unaware, but his title match had a lot riding on it. The Cowboys were down by four points to then-second place Centauri. Harvey’s victory allowed Meeker to leapfrog Centauri, enabling the Cowboys to bring home a souvenir from Denver — the Class 2A runner-up trophy.
■ ■ ■
Pound-for-pound the Western Slope’s best wrestler may be Gunnison sophomore Royce Uhrig. He won the Class 3A 126-pound title last weekend.
Uhrig’s season highlights support the high praise.
He decisively defeated Mancos’ state champion Levi Martin twice, and handed Hunsberger his only loss. In last weekend’s state final, he defeated two-time state champion Angelo Lozado of Jefferson, 4-3. Uhrig’s career record is 65-1. He lost in last season’s 113-pound state final to Weld Central’s three-time state champion Roberto Estrada, 4-2.
■ ■ ■
Pomona set the record for team points at a state tournament. The Panthers’ 256.5 points erased the 232 set in 1999 by Wiggins. Pomona qualified their entire team (14), had four in the finals and finished with three champions. Eight qualifiers return next season.