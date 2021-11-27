Montrose High School quarterback Gage Wareham throws down field for a first down Friday night in the first quarter of the Indians’ 48-14 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.
Photos by William Woody/Special to The Daily Sentinel
The Montrose defense, above, has allowed only 33 points in two playoff games this season — both blowout wins. Gage Wareham, right, and the Indians’ offense have thrown a few more passes in the postseason to keep opposing defense’s guessing.
Montrose High School quarterback Gage Wareham throws down field for a first down Friday night in the first quarter of the Indians’ 48-14 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.
William Woody/Special to the Sentinel
Photos by William Woody/Special to The Daily Sentinel
The Montrose defense, above, has allowed only 33 points in two playoff games this season — both blowout wins. Gage Wareham, right, and the Indians’ offense have thrown a few more passes in the postseason to keep opposing defense’s guessing.
The Montrose High School football team is only four quarters away from making its first state championship appearance in eight years.
But the team in the Indians’ (12-0) way happens to be one of the best they’ve faced all season — the undefeated Erie Tigers.
The Indians have made a habit of walloping talented teams this season, thanks in large part to a stout defense.
After a first-round bye, Montrose opened the postseason by holding the high-flying Denver South offense to only 19 points. Against Fountain-Fort Carson last week, the Indians scored 42 first-half points against the 10-win Trojans. The Trojans didn’t score a touchdown until well into the third quarter against the Indians’ backups.
“Our defensive players and coaches had an amazing game plan, stuck to it and made some great plays,” coach Brett Mertens said after the Fountain-Fort Carson game. “We have lots of guys who fly around the field. What they do best is that they’re prepared. They study, and that’s the part of the game you don’t get to see on Friday night.”
But Erie (12-0) is a different beast. The Tigers have scored 543 points this season, 87 more than the next highest mark from a Montrose opponent, and average more than 45 points per game.
The Tigers are lead by their do-it-all quarterback Blake Barnett. Through the first 10 games (stats are not available for Erie’s two playoff games), the sophomore quarterback had 39 total touchdowns (23 passing and 16 rushing) and 2,457 scrimmage yards.
Montrose has faced few passers who throw as often and as efficiently as Barnett. So if Montrose’s run defense shuts down Tigers running back Caleb Theisen — as they have with other talented runners this year — then it’s likely they’ll see a higher volume of passes than usual.
While the Montrose defense looks to hold its own, the offense is trying to continue its playoff hot streak.
The Indians’ starters played nearly perfect in only two quarters of work last week. Running backs Blake Griffin and Ethan Hartmann each had three touchdowns and combined for 219 yards. And instead of the team’s patented ground-and-pound offense, Montrose has sprinkled in more trick plays and passes in the postseason. That has helped them accrue 799 yards and 104 points in only two games.
“We need to stay hungry. We can always get better, and we’ll know how once we look at the film,” Mertens said after last week’s win. “It’s one game at a time. We’ll just try to get ready for next week, now.”