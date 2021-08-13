Jack Kaul finished his round in style Thursday at Cobble Creek Golf Course.
The Grand Junction High School freshman, whose starting hole was No. 16, aced No. 15, a 264-yard, par-4, the first hole-in-one of his career, at the Montrose Invitational.
Kaul finished at 10-over-par 82 to tie for 21st, with the Tigers placing seventh with a 251 team score.
Montrose won the team title with a 224, with Steamboat Springs second at 228. Fruita Monument was sixth at 250, Palisade ninth with a 253 and Central 17th at 330.
Thayer Plewe of Monteumza-Cortez shot 4-under 68, one of three players to break par. He had only one bogey, on the par-3 11th, and had two birdies on the front nine and three on the back to win individual medalist honors.
Noah Richmond of Montrose and Colin Kagan of Steamboat Springs tied for second at 1-under 71. Seven birdies allowed Kagan to overcome a triple-bogey 6 on No. 11. Maddox Lovato of Grand Junction and Ky Korte of Fruita Monument tied for 16th with 80s to lead District 51 golfers, with Alex Morrall of Palisade another stroke back.