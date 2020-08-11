Playing at Adobe Creek National Golf Course in Fruita, the Montrose High School boys golf team finished with a score of 222 to edge Durango (225 points) in the Wildcat Invitational on Monday.
Fruita Monument (235) took third, Grand Junction (242) fifth, Palisade (268) seventh, Cedaredge (271) eighth, Meeker (292) 10th and Central (308) 11th.
Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr shot 71 to finish in second place, four strokes behind winner Levi Tichi of Durango. Fruita’s Josh Stouder was third with 72. Montrose’s Jordan Jennings and Jake Legg both shot 73 to round out the top five.
Fruita’s Kade Hayward was sixth at 75. Montrose’s Noah Richmond (76) and Palisade’s Alex Morrall (77) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.