MONTROSE — Luke Hutto, Ashden Oberg and the entire Montrose senior class have seen the boys basketball team ascend from good to great in their time playing on John Mraule Court.
Because of that, they weren’t about to let their worst quarter of the season stop their quest for return trip to the Class 4A state title game. On the wrong end of a 16-0 run to Discovery Canyon on Wednesday night in a Sweet 16 matchup and down 39-29, coach Ryan Voehringer and his seniors knew their chance to advance was slipping away.
“That was the most adversity we have faced all season. Because of how good we have been, you wonder how your kids will respond to adversity like that,” Voehringer said. “We told them to take it possession by possession. We can’t get 10 points back in one shot. Going into the game, we needed to rebound well and hit our free throws and we did that.”
The Indians (25-0) followed up their worst eight minutes all season with their best. They scored 21 of the final 23 points, forced the Thunder’s post player to foul out and hit 12 of 14 free throws to ice a 50-41 comeback victory and advance to the Great 8 against Pueblo Central.
Voehringer played only five guys (all seniors) the entire game — Hutto, Oberg, Fletcher Cheezum, Cody Proctor and Trey Reese.
“I think this showed our composure. We said that this could be it for us, we have to battle now or it’s over,” Hutto said. “We played lockdown, good defense. When we needed stops, we got them.”
For most of the game, Montrose’s offense was only marginally better than it was last week against Durango, when the Indians scored only 17 points in the first three quarters.
Discovery Canyon (15-11) was running a press zone defense that made it difficult for Montrose to drive to the basket and score. By the third quarter, shots were being swatted away and jumpers were falling short too often for Voehringer to have any confidence.
Hutto, headed to Fort Lewis College next season, has been Montrose’s best scorer all season. Discovery Canyon’s zone approach allowed defenders to surround Hutto any time he got near the basket. So Voehringer drew up plays that took advantage of that so Oberg would be open down low. Hutto scored a team-high 14 points, Reese added 12, Oberg and Cheezum each had 11 and Proctor scored two points.
Oberg took over late with consecutive layups and rebounds in the fourth. Late in the game, Discovery Canyon’s Cameron Whittle had his putback layup swatted away by Oberg.
“I just saw a guy driving. I closed my eyes and it hit the backboard,” Oberg said. “This (win) helps us a lot. This is shows that we can battle through adversity.”
The offensive run was great, but the defensive adjustments were what saved Montrose. Six Thunder players scored in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers by Ethan Smith. Voehringer’s move to have Reese guard Smith, promptly took the sharpshooter out of the game.
Late in the game, Hutto got some redemption from the free-throw line.
“I was in that same position at the same basket last year in the Sweet 16 and missed them. I told myself that wouldn’t happen again,” Hutto said.
Montrose has been driven all season by last year’s 68-44 loss to Mead in the 4A championship game. Its next step toward redemption is a home game against Pueblo West on Saturday.
“Our motto all year has been that we have a target on our backs all year and it’s not going to get easier,” Voehringer said. “We just need to do what we did tonight — take every game possession by possession.”