Ryker Tran whipped a pitch to the outside of the strike zone and the batter could only stare as it moved in and out.
Strikeout.
Tran, who plays for the Monument Little League All-Stars, celebrated with his teammates and coaches as they beat Westminster 14-0 in five innings on Saturday night in the Intermediate 50/70 state tournament to advance to today's championship game against Ken Caryl in the double-elimination tournament. If the All-Stars win, the team will travel to Houston for the regional tournament.
“It was a great day to play. I have lots of things I want to do in the future and this is the start, right now,” said Tran after finishing off his complete-game shutout.
The Monument Little League All-Stars are composed of 12- and 13-year-olds who starred in the regular season. Most of them come from the Orioles team, which, unlike the MLB team it's named after, won the league with a 16-0 record.
Saturday’s game was supposed to be played Friday but the field — like much of Grand Junction, was flooded.
The All-Stars wasted no time picking up where they left off.
Tran retired the first three batters he saw on only five pitches. He struck out the leadoff hitter onthree pitchesand then allowed a single on the next one. On his first pitch to the third batter, he caught a line drive and threw the runner out at first.
Tran and Deegan Deporte both hit singles and later scored in the firs inningt. After a four-batter top of the second inning, the All-Stars were up again and ready to break the game open.
Kyler Christensen hit a leadoff double to deep left center. Braydon Deines was up next and, not to be outdone, hit a triple to the same spot.
The All-Stars batted around and scored seven runs in the second inning alone. Westminster made it through the batting order just twice.
The game was delayed in the third inning after a substitution confusion arose that led to jawing to and from umpires, and involved scorekeepers and coaches. But once everything was settled, play resumed and the All-Stars continued their slugfest.
Eziah Morales blooped a single to right field and, after some errant throws, made it all the way home. Max Ku followed with an inside-the-park home run.
It was just one of those games for the All-Stars, who had 11 hits in four innings. And with each celebration, coach Byron Wiehe was thrilled.
Wiehe was a long-time baseball coach at Colorado Mesa University and has coached Little League for six years.
“They’re pure at this age. They haven’t picked up bad habits and you can teach them the right way to do fundamental skills,” said Wiehe, who is Tran’s grandfather. “It’s really enjoyable to see these kids all of a sudden turn a double play, and they get so excited and the coaches get excited that they did it.”
He and his coaches are dedicated to fostering the kids’ love for baseball, and he said he’s proud of what they have accomplished.
“They really have come a long way … They understand the game, and we’re doing drills that I ran at Mesa. We didn’t do them very well at the beginning, but we’re getting better and better,” Wiehe said. “If I told these kids that climbing up a flagpole would win us a game, they’d do it.”