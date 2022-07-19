The Monument Little League 50/70 intermediate team beat Ken Caryl 12-6 to become state champions on Monday.
“The only ones more proud (than I) are the parents,” coach Byron Wiehe said. “The kids were unbelievable. We didn’t play our best and we were down, but we came through.”
The teams went back and forth to a 5-5 tie before
Monument scored six in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Once the players realized that the championship was in their sights, they became more focused and determined to win, Wiehe said.
“We’ve been through three dog piles after tournaments this year,” he said. “The one after we won our district was the biggest. I think we were one of the first 50/70 teams in a while to do that. And you can’t do anything until you win district.”
Many of the kids play travel ball together, and this crew has played 36 games together. That practice, as well as guidance from coaches, helped them reach this point, Wiehe said. It also helped that they were playing on their home turf.
“Hosting the tournament made us take this a little more seriously,” Wiehe said.
Monument leaves for Houston. The team will be treated to a Thursday night banquet, and their first game is Friday night against a team from Texas.
The team is looking for donations to fund travel expenses. Anyone wishing to help is encouraged to call Wiehe at 303-435-2184 as soon as possible.
Dobrash earns PBL honor
Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Jimmy Dobrash is earning some recognition.
Dobrash had a career game against the Northern Colorado Owlz on July 14 and was named the pitch of the week for the Pioneer Baseball League’s South Division.
In the 3-0 win, Dobrash had nine strikeouts in 8⅓ innings while allowing five hits and three walks. He kept the Owlz hitless from the sixth inning through when he was pulled in the ninth, and two of those walks were the final two batters he faced.
JUCO Champ Cougill named Iowa Western skipper
Ryan Cougill, an Alpine Bank Junior College World Series alumnus, was named the head coach of the Iowa Western Community College Reivers on Monday.
Cougill was previously the head coach at Yavapai Community College (Arizona) for 10 seasons, and won the 2016 World Series 5-2 over San Jacinto College - North (Texas). Yavapai also made the 2015 World Series but went 0-2.