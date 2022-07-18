The Monument Little League All-Stars for 50/70 intermediate beat Ken Caryl 6-4 on Sunday in the first game of a double elimination format for the state championship.

Ken Caryl then beat Westminster 11-1 in the afternoon game on Sunday, setting the stage for a rematch today at 5 p.m.

If the All-Stars win, they will take the state title and travel to Houston for the regional tournament. If they lose a winner-take-all game will be played at 8 p.m. to declare the winner.

Meanwhile, the Grand Mesa Little League senior team beat Northern Lights 22-9 on Saturday in the state tournament but lost to Arapahoe Little League 9-8 on Sunday.