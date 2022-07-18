Monument Little League nears state championship victory SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jul 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 11 Jaden Coleman readies his swing in Monument Little League's 6-4 win over Ken Caryl on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Deegan DePorte throws a pitch in the third inning of Monument Little League's 6-4 win over Ken Caryl on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Monument Little League pitcher Deegan DePorte, 9, gets an Ken Caryl runner out after throwing a pick off to Eziah Morales, 11. Scott Crabtree Quavi King gets a hit in the second inning of Monument Little League's 6-4 win over Ken Caryl on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Grand Mesa Little League's Gage Counts is tagged out by Arapahoe Little League catcher Anthony Jiminez. Grand Mesa lost 9-8. Scott Crabtree Grand Mesa Little League's Gage Counts is tagged out by Arapahoe Little League catcher Anthony Jiminez. Grand Mesa lost 9-8. Scott Crabtree Caleb Olson throws a pitch in Grand Mesa Little League's 9-8 loss to Arapahoe Little League on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Grand Mesa Little League pitcher Caleb Olson checks the second base runner in his team's 9-8 loss to Arapahoe Little League on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Colton Eckhardt swings in Grand Mesa Little League's 9-8 loss to Arapahoe Little League on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Dayton Timbreza makes contact in Grand Mesa Little League's 9-8 loss to Arapahoe Little League on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Karl Roth makes contact in Grand Mesa Little League's 9-8 loss to Arapahoe Little League on Sunday. Scott Crabtree Facebook Twitter Email Print The Monument Little League All-Stars for 50/70 intermediate beat Ken Caryl 6-4 on Sunday in the first game of a double elimination format for the state championship.Ken Caryl then beat Westminster 11-1 in the afternoon game on Sunday, setting the stage for a rematch today at 5 p.m.If the All-Stars win, they will take the state title and travel to Houston for the regional tournament. If they lose a winner-take-all game will be played at 8 p.m. to declare the winner.Meanwhile, the Grand Mesa Little League senior team beat Northern Lights 22-9 on Saturday in the state tournament but lost to Arapahoe Little League 9-8 on Sunday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Monument Little League Tournament Sport Baseball Game Victory All-stars State Grand Mesa Little League Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 