Prep Golf
Morrall leads ’Dogs at Eagle Ranch
Palisade High School’s Alex Morrall shot an 84 on Monday to tie for 13th place in the Eagle Valley Invitational at Eagle Ranch Golf Course.
Morrall led the Bulldogs to a 7th-place finish (271). Battle Mountain won the team title at 172, Vail Mountain was second at 246 and Eagle Valley third at 247.
Vail Christian’s Connor Downey shot 1-over-par 73 to win individual honors.
Brandon Rubalcaba shot an 87 for Palisade, tying for 18th, with Blake Hooker carding a 100 to round out the team scoring. Joe Morgan shot a 102, Jordon Cutts a 104 and Nate Bollinger and Stewart Nowak each shot 106.