Palisade’s Alex Morrall is in the thick of the race for the Class 4A state golf title after his first-round 72 on Monday at City Park Golf Course in Denver.
Morrall, playing the back nine first, birdied the par-5 13th hole, but then went bogey-bogey on his next two holes to head to No. 16 at 1-over par.
He was still 1-over on No. 18, but carded another birdie to get to even heading to the front nine, where he overcame three bogeys in his first four holes by finishing his round with a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 ninth hole.
Morrall is tied for fifth, only three strokes behind first-round leader Bradley Weinmaster of Riverdale Ridge, who shot 1-under 69 on the 6,513-yard course. Riverdale Ridge leads the team standings at 216, with Cheyenne Mountain second at 222.
Morrall’s teammate, Blake Hooker, shot a first-round 84. Montrose is in seventh place with a 233. Liam Beshoar and Noah Richmond both shot 77 in the first round, with Jake Legg two strokes back and Connor Bell carding an 89.
In the Class 5A tournament at the Colorado Springs Country Club, Fruita Monument senior Kade Hayward and Grand Junction freshman Jack Kaul both shot an opening-round 82. Wesley Erling of Pine Creek leads the 5A field with a 1-under 70. Arapahoe’s 222 leads Fossil Ridge by one stroke heading into today’s final round.
Brysen Harris of Cedaredge shot a first-round 74 in the Class 3A tournament at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth, with Montezuma-Cortez’s Thayer Plewe leading with a 67. Aspen has a four-shot lead over Lutheran in the team standings after a first-day total of 223.