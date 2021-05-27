His uniform no longer looks two sizes too big. You can tell when he needs to shave.
And even though his teammates on the Colorado Mesa baseball team still kid him about his age, there’s nothing but respect for the pitching staff’s ace they call “Mo.”
Andrew Morris was only 16 years old when he took the mound three years ago as a peach-fuzz-faced freshman at Colorado Mesa. Now 19, he’s one of the top pitchers in the entire nation, ranking No. 4 with 113 strikeouts.
He spent about five years in Alaska starting in third grade, and was homeschooled for awhile, which put him ahead of others his age when his family moved to Denver, so although he was young, he was placed in class with older kids. He’d always played baseball with older kids, so he was in class with his friends anyway.
But it made him a 16-year-old high school graduate and college freshman.
That first year was a learning curve for Morris, who’s put on 15 pounds the past two seasons, a big reason his velocity has increased. He’ll touch the upper 90s with his fastball and has developed a nasty slider.
After six relief appearances as a freshman, Morris earned his first start on March 31, 2019, against Colorado Christian. It didn’t go well.
“Oh, man,” he said, grinning. “I did terribly, and Skip (CMU coach Chris Hanks) ripped me pretty good. ‘You could be a much better pitcher if you if you grew up.’ ’’
Morris lasted only 1 2/3 innings against the Cougars, allowing five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out two and took an 8-5 loss, facing only 11 batters.
“That was kind of a shock and I was like, ‘I get it. I can’t just go out there and throw the ball anymore. I’ve got to do more,’ ’’ he said, “but also just play and compete, and compete hard, and ... I don’t know, not be such a young kid anymore.”
He’s lost only one game since, a wild, 13-10 decision last February in which Morris allowed six runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in the season that wasn’t.
This season, Morris has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s 9-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a WHIP of 1.09 (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched). Teams hit .220 against him, and there are those 113 strikeouts, closing in on Sergio Romo’s single-season record of 129 in 2005, when he made 15 starts.
Today’s South Central Regional opener against CU-Colorado Springs will be Morris’ 11th start of the season. He struck out a season-high 15 batters against Metro State, allowing one hit in seven innings.
It’s not as if Morris was a secret across the nation, not after his performances in the regionals and Division II World Series two years ago, but the kid whose mother still paces when he pitches (“She can never sit still when I pitch; she won’t let anybody talk to her or anything”) is getting all kinds of attention from major league scouts.
Morris threw seven shutout innings in the Mavericks’ 1-0, 11-inning thriller over Angelo State in the opening game of the super-regional two years ago and was the winning pitcher in CMU’s 6-5 second-round World Series victory against Central Missouri.
At first, Morris thought the scouts were watching designated hitter Haydn McGeary (they are) and some of the Mavs’ older players, including pitcher Trevin Reynolds and catcher Spencer Bramwell.
Then he realized he was on their radar — literally.
“Early on I didn’t think they were there for me, so I didn’t really think about it,” he said. “I was like, they’re not watching me, then you come to the realization. Now I get texts and phone calls and stuff all the time, so it’s definitely been an adjustment.
“You try to block it out. It was definitely hard at Pueblo. One of them talked to me before the game and Skip got really mad about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know why I did that.’ And then I was doing my bullpen, and they were all just sitting behind me, with video and stuff, 10 of them around me. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ There was a lot of pressure on myself and I gave up three (runs) in the first inning and I was very mad about that. I was not going to let them score from there.”
The Mavericks won 7-3, with Morris throwing a complete game.
He’ll pitch for the Greenville Flyboys in the Appalachian League this summer, a summer collegiate league catered to high caliber MLB prospects.
There’s a good chance Morris has pitched his final game at Suplizio Field — depending on how high he’s drafted, he’ll have to decide whether to sign or return to school.
That’s a decision for July. Right now, Morris’s focus is simple: Beat UCCS today, the first step toward another regional championship and a return trip to the World Series, seeking CMU’s first Division II team championship.
“I’ve talked to Haydn a lot about that and we said, you know what, first thing is Cary (North Carolina, site of the World Series),” he said. “We’re worrying about getting to Cary and winning a national championship first.”