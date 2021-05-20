Things were moving kind of slow at the Junction.
Colorado Mesa’s first-round RMAC tournament game against Colorado Christian was moving at a snail’s pace Wednesday afternoon, and Andrew Morris, who likes to work quickly, was cooling his heels in the dugout.
“I hate those long innings in between,” the RMAC pitcher of the year said after the Mavericks’ 15-7 victory over Colorado Christian. “It’s tough trying to stay focused during those times. But it’s part of the game, it’s just a learning experience trying to stay focused.
“Sometimes I’ll cheer but usually I just stay back and focus, have a good self-talk.”
Morris was upset with himself for giving up back-to-back hits in the top of the first. He rebounded by striking out the next three batters.
“I got mad. Don’t make me mad. It’s a bad thing,” Morris said. “I wasn’t going to give them anything. They got a couple of hits on the curveball so I started to go at them.”
In a 43-pitch bottom half of the inning, the No. 1-ranked Mavericks (38-3) made contact four times — three foul balls and a groundout — and still scored two runs. Five walks, four in succession, by Colorado Christian’s Connor McCollum, had the Mavericks on their way to a 15-2 lead before the Cougars scored five runs in the eighth.
“The whole rhythm of that game was ruined because their kid was having trouble throwing strikes,” Colorado Mesa coach Chris Hanks said. “You’re not getting pitches to hit, they’re walking guys and the game’s moving slow. Then their next guy (Cameron Spaeth) comes in and he’s a human rain delay. From the time he gets the ball he was averaging like 25, 26 seconds. That should have been a 15-2 game, but is what it is. We won the game, some kids got to play.”
Morris (9-0) spent those long half-innings by himself on the bench, visualizing what he needed to do when he got back on the mound. He stayed plenty focused, striking out 12 in his seven innings, giving him 113 Ks on the season, only six away from tying Sergio Romo’s single-season record. He threw 121 pitches, 91 for strikes.
He wasn’t considered a strikeout pitcher when he signed with the Mavs, but said he’s learned how to pitch the past three years.
“I think coming into this year, I knew I needed to make better pitches on two strikes, because in my freshman year I didn’t do that very well,” he said. “I tried too hard. That was a big adjustment, making the best pitch on two strikes and trusting myself and not trying too hard with that.
“I learned to pitch my freshman year, you know, even though the stuff wasn’t the best, but I learned to work when I didn’t have my best stuff, especially on two strikes.”
The Cougars (13-27) came out swinging early in at-bats, trying not to let Morris settle in. It worked to an extent, with four hits through the first three innings, but every time they got someone on base, Morris shut it down.
“We knew they were gonna come out and swing the bats and be aggressive,” Hanks said. “If you want to avoid striking out, you know, the strategy is to swing early in counts and put the ball in play; you take your chances. They had a couple soft hits fall and you know, then Andrew got tough when the runners got on.”
The Mavs’ defense, which has been steady all season, committed three errors, but none — until the eighth inning hurt — , and even then, shaky relief pitching helped the Cougars score a couple of runs. Jacob Rhoades allowed five runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning, uncorking two wild pitches that allowed runs to score and ended his stint.
Austin Lorenz got out of that inning and finished up, striking out two of the five men he faced.
Mesa’s offense started making contact in the second inning, spraying balls to all fields. Haydn McGeary went 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in two, Matt Turner added two hits and scored three times, and Harrison Rodgers led off the fifth inning with a home run in the Mavs’ four-run inning.
Three more runs came home on a throwing error in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Wacy Crenshaw grounded to second, and his brother, Wyatt, tried to get the out at second, but threw the ball away, scoring all three runs, with Wacy Crenshaw ending up on second.
Hanks wasn’t thrilled with how the Mavericks finished the game, but, he said, the important thing right now is to keep winning.
“We’re giving guys opportunities to make statements that they should be on the postseason roster and you go in and hit batters, you walk guys, you give up hits, and then we have errors behind it,” Hanks said. “But yeah, we won the game. That’s what’s important.”