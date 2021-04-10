Andrew Morris took care of Metro State’s hitters Friday night, and the highest-scoring baseball team in Division II did the rest.
With the Colorado Mesa sophomore striking out a career-high 15 batters, the No. 1 Mavericks dominated No. 19 Metro State 15-3 in front of a crowd of 2,238 at Suplizio Field.
Morris struck out eight consecutive batters from the fourth through the sixth inning, with back-to-back walks to Chase Anderson and Caleb Albaugh ending that streak.
No matter — Morris struck out Bill Ralston on four pitches to end the only threat the Roadrunners (21-4, 17-4 RMAC) had until the ninth inning.
He retired Metro in order in the seventh and had a no-hitter entering the eighth inning. The only Roadrunners who had reached base to that point were on the four walks he issued.
Morris gave up an infield single to lead off the eighth to pinch hitter Cade Peters. CMU coach Chris Hanks lifted his right-hander, who threw 116 pitches, after that hit, with his teammates giving him bearhugs on the mound. He headed to the dugout to a standing ovation from the largest crowd at a sporting event this school year. Morris (4-0) lowered his ERA to 1.93 and now has 68 strikeouts, which leads the RMAC.
As for the offense, CMU had 12 hits off five Metro pitchers, chasing starter Logan Soole (2-1) in the third inning. Matt Turner returned from injury by hitting a fourth-inning home run and going 3 for 4 with four RBI. Caleb Farmer also drove in four runs.
The Mavericks (19-2, 16-1) scored four runs in the second inning, with Turner lacing a two-run single up the middle. Farmer had an RBI triple in the third, and three more runs came across in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Men’s lacrosse
Hunter Holcomb scored 13 minutes, 7 seconds in to the game on his way to a career-high five goals in the Mavericks’ 12-6 victory at Adams State, the Mavericks’ fifth straight win.
Drew Eickelman scored with just more than two minutes to play in the first quarter and Micah Payton found the net only two seconds before the quarter ended. Holcomb scored once in the second quarter and three more in the third to help CMU build a 9-3 lead. His final goal came with only three seconds left in the quarter.
AJ Switzer scored three goals and Payton two for No. 18 CMU (5-1, 2-0 RMAC).
Track & Field
CMU’s Tony Torres shattered the two-week-old track record in the men’s 5,000 meters and provisionally qualified for nationals with a winning time of 14 minutes, 29.75 seconds on the first day of the Maverick Multi Open.
Jerod Kuhn ran a 15:09.13 in the Maverick Open last month, but Torres led a group of five runners who all surpasses the provisional time.
After four events, Mica Jenrette leads the heptathlon with 2,931 points, winning three events. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.18 seconds, cleared 1.62 meters on her final attempt to win the high jump, and won the shot put (10.17 meters). She finished second in the 200 meters (26.23).
The majority of events are today at the CMU track.
Tennis
Colorado Mesa dropped both the men’s and women’s duals at Metro State, both 6-1.
The men won the doubles point, winning at No. 1 and No. 2, but were swept in singles. CMU’s women also won the doubles point, winning the No. 2 and No. 3 matches.