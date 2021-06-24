Kris Mort has been a mainstay in the athletic department at Colorado Mesa, first as an athlete, then as a coach and administrator.
Nearly 30 years after graduating from then Mesa State College, Mort is leaving her position as co-athletic director at Colorado Mesa, but isn’t leaving the university. She’s putting some of the skills she honed during her 19-year stint as CMU’s softball coach to work, becoming a recruiter for CMU’s admissions department.
Many times during the past couple of months, Mort has had the same feeling as when she retired from coaching.
“My dad said it when we were driving to the softball field for my last game and I was having a nostalgic moment, wow this is kind of wild driving to my last game, this is the last day I’ll be dressed in game attire,” she said. “He said, ‘Yep, just keep looking through the windshield, don’t look in the rearview mirror. You’ve made your decision, move on. Life goes on.’ ”
She’ll be concentrating her efforts on bringing back students who left before getting their degrees as the coordinator of returning student services. It’s a new position at CMU, and Mort is excited about the new challenge, one that doesn’t require her to work seven days a week, often from morning until late at night, depending on the Mavericks’ events schedule.
“I feel like there’s no better way than to go out on top,” Mort said Wednesday after CMU announced she was leaving the athletic department and announcing her replacement, Erin Hiltner, who will be an assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator. “We’re not the number one athletic department in the nation but we sure have made a name for ourselves and done good things with our fundraising accounts. One of Bryan (Rooks) and my first goals was to leave our finances better than we found them. We didn’t strike any million-dollar deals, but we’ve got more in our foundation accounts than when we took over.”
Mort said the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the athletic department in the spring of 2020, gave her time to reflect. She wondered if it was time to look for something that would allow her to have more free time at the end of the day and on weekends, and that’s what this job, which she pitched to former CMU President Tim Foster, does.
“It’s putting my personal self ahead of my professional self, and I’m OK with that,” she said.
It also allows her to keep working for CMU, which has been her only employer since graduating in 1993. She became the interim softball coach that spring and got the permanent job the next year and has never applied for another job.
Hiltner, another graduate of CMU, will start her new job in July, with Mort moving into admissions then. Rooks will eventually become the sole athletic director — he and Mort shared the AD duties since the fall of 2017. Mort was responsible for budgeting and finances as well as overseeing several of CMU’s athletic programs.
Hiltner graduated from CMU in 2006 with a degree in business administration and has been an associate athletic director for student success and senior women’s administrator since 2014 at Metro State.
In her 19 seasons as softball coach, Mort went 542-353, winning three RMAC championships and guiding the Mavs to eight regional tournaments. They won the regional title in 2000 to reach the Division II World Series for the only time in program history.
Mort retired from coaching in 2012 as the longest-tenured and winningest coach in the program. She’ll spend part of the coming school year mentoring Hiltner, especially on how the budget and finance process works, and helping run some fundraising events.
The career move hit Mort when she moved the large American flag made of softballs out of her office and hung it in the softball clubhouse.
“There are many times I’ve walked out of this office during this process and cried,” Mort said. “ ‘Are you sure you want to jump off this bungee bridge?’ But again, it’s like my dad has said, keep looking forward.”