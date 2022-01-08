Registration for the inaugural Grand Junction Mountain Bike & Music Festival opens today.
The event, which replaces the Grand Junction Off-Road, is May 21-22, with a variety of races for amateurs and professional mountain bikers. The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission is organizing the event.
Athletes can register starting at 10 this morning at www.grandjunctionsports.org. A “Locals Only” registration event is planned for 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Ramblebine Brewing Co., where local riders will receive a discount code to register along with a chance to win swag or free beer.
The downtown criterium will feature a new course, mainly on Main Street and Colorado Avenue, on May 20. The men’s and women’s pro racers will race for 20 minutes, with a high school boys and girls race that will be 15 minutes. There will also be a free community “Clunker Crit.”
On May 21, amateur races of 15, 30 and 40 miles will be offered for all levels in men’s, women’s, masters and junior divisions, with the professional men’s and women’s 40-mile race on May 22. The pro races will offer a $30,000 cash purse.
Throughout the weekend, the music festival downtown will feature live music, along with beer and other vendors, with spectators welcome. Event details will be updated at grandjunctionsports.org as they become available.