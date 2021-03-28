Erin Huck pedaled purposefully onto White Avenue and sprinted — solo — to the finish line.
Huck, one of the top mountain bike racers in the world, raised her right arm in triumph after successfully trying her hand at criterium racing Saturday in downtown Grand Junction.
Taking advantage of a rare opportunity to race in the age of coronavirus, the decorated international cyclist from Boulder won the women’s pro/college A division of the Maverick Classic with startling dominance.
A preliminary selection for the U.S. Olympic mountain bike team for the Tokyo Games, Huck charged away from the top college racers, competing in the same category, with two laps to go on the 1-kilometer, 9-turn course on the closed streets of downtown.
“This was a fun occasion to try something new,” Huck said. “And racing is always a good thing to do. I just wanted to get in some high-speed efforts.”
Huck said she was excited when the opportunity arose to race in Grand Junction, more than a year since her last formal competition.
“Explosive power is something I’ve been trying to focus on (in training),” the 39-year-old cyclist said. “That was another reason to do this race.”
She showcased her world-class surges on the bicycle by accelerating away from the pack to collect a mid-race cash bonus in addition to pulling away late to win the race.
“It was awesome to see the Fort Lewis girls out there and the CMU contingent, of course, and then a few of us other ladies mixing it up,” Huck said.
The college women’s A race came down to Ava Hachmann of Fort Lewis College and Katie Clouse of Colorado Mesa, another cyclist with extensive international experience.
Hachmann, a 23-year-old who also races with a trade team, edged Clouse in a photo finish.
“Erin is super strong,” Clouse said of Huck. “I’ve been seeing her race, like, my whole life, so it was really cool racing against her. It is cool to have that tough competition.”
Clouse, who also rides for trade teams (road and cyclocross), is a national collegiate cyclocross champion as well as a candidate to compete in the prestigious Giro Rosa in Italy in July, riding for her Rally team.
“Erin put in attacks that basically no one could counter,” Clouse said. “It took lots of girls to chase her down. She was definitely the strongest.”
Like her teammates and fellow competitors, Clouse said she was thankful to race again.
“I was really happy, especially having a home race,” the CMU cyclist said. “CMU, my home team, put in a lot of work to make this happen. (USA Cycling) … everyone.”
Numerically, the CMU women dominated Saturday’s criterium racing. The Mavericks and the Skyhawks from Fort Lewis College were the only college teams competing.
But a host of regional trade teams, including squads from Boulder, Fort Collins, Arizona, New Mexico and California, participated in the first bicycle races in Colorado in more than a calendar year.
The unique coronavirus-driven lineup for the 2021 Maverick Classic generated unusual racing circumstances in the top men’s race. Like the top women, they raced for 70 minutes.
The experienced trade teams, many with riders sporting 10-plus years of club racing, matched up against the youthful, collegiate manpower of Colorado Mesa and Fort Lewis.
Riley Sheehan of CMU, yet another rider with international experience, won the pro men/college A men’s race in a final-stretch sprint against two cycling compatriots.
Sheehan won the frantic race to the line against pro criterium veteran Kevin Mullervy of Fruita and the Clif Bar team. Tayne Andrade of Front Range-based Rio Grande Cycling finished third.
The three podium finishers orchestrated a breakaway from the other 70 cyclists in the field.
“That’s what this course is about,” said Patric Rostel, CMU cycling’s operations manager. “Riley was aggressive from the beginning. He deserved to be in that group.”
Sheehan’s racing experience paid dividends late, said Rostel, himself a two-time winner of the Maverick Classic criterium.
“Riley is pretty seasoned. He knows what he’s doing,” Rostel said. “I think he played his cards right … outsprinting Kevin at the end was fantastic.”
In two words, Sheehan said he was “pretty stoked” to win the featured men’s race Saturday.
“With CMU … we had the numbers. We said, ‘Let’s be aggressive’ from the start,” said Sheehan a 20-year-old CMU freshman from Boulder. “Then … we had the right people (in the break), and we said, ‘Let’s roll.’ ”
And they did.
“By the end, I had a little more in the tank,” Sheehan said. “But man, that was brutal.”
Another CMU cyclist made history in the men’s division when he won two crit races Saturday.
“Yeah, this is my first time ever racing on road bikes,” said CMU’s Tydeman Newman, a freshman from Los Angeles.
A mountain biker by background, Newman won his first-ever criterium in the morning, the college men’s C race.
“Then, I was allowed to race the Bs. So I just spun out the legs … and raced again.”
And won again.
He won the college men’s B race in the afternoon to complete his novice sweep.
“I came to Colorado to race with CMU,” said Newman, who raced bikes in middle school and high school back in California. “But now, a whole team … 55 people my age who all want to ride bikes. It’s a dream come true. We’ve got a great team, great coaches, great support. And the fact that we can race bicycles right now is amazing.”
Newman and his Maverick teammates will return to racing today with the Maverick Classic road race in the Kannah Creek/Purdy Mesa area south of Grand Junction.
The men’s pro/college men A race, 85 miles in length, will begin the schedule at 8:30 a.m. The top women’s road race (51 miles) will start at 8:42 a.m.
The top men’s field will include one wild-card entry — Erin Huck.
“I’m actually going to race with the men,” Huck said with a cheerful laugh. “So we’ll see how long I can survive out there. It will be fun to race … to see what (I’m) capable of.”
Huck said she has long-standing family ties in the Grand Valley. Her grandmother, she said, is originally from Palisade.
“This has always been a happy place for me,” Huck said.