The looks on the faces of the Colorado Mesa baseball players said it all.
Another team was celebrating a championship on the Mavs’ home field, and they didn’t like the feeling.
The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs won its first RMAC baseball tournament championship with an 18-9 victory over the top-ranked Mavericks, who had forced the if-necessary game with a thrilling 2-1 win earlier in the day.
The Mountain Lions (30-11) earned the RMAC’s automatic bid to the South Central Regional tournament, which begins Thursday in San Angelo, Texas. The Mavericks (41-5) will receive an at-large bid and should be the No. 1 seed despite the loss, meeting UCCS again in the first round. Pairings will be announced at 8 tonight on ncaa.com.
“They played great, right?” CMU shortstop Chase Hamilton said. “We just didn’t capitalize when we needed to. We’ll figure that out, and we’ll get back at them in Texas.”
With CMU coming out of the losers’ bracket after Friday’s loss to UCCS, the Mavericks had to go deep into their bullpen on Saturday. CMU coach Chris Hanks gave the ball to sophomore Gage Edwards in the first game, and threw the game of his young career, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out eight in 7 2/3 innings.
“I just wanted to go out there and compete and give him as many things I could, keep us in a spot to win,” Edwards said. “Most of all, just go out there and compete.
“In the beginning of the season, I had a harder time, I kind of came off more of a football mentality and trying to do too much. But since then I’ve kind of started to settle down, settle in and just trust my stuff.”
A single run in the first and another in the ninth was just enough for the Mavericks. Matt Turner singled and scored on Jordan Stubbings’ double in the first inning, and the Mountain Lions got a leadoff home run in the fourth from tournament MVP Evan Richards in the fourth.
Hamilton coaxed a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth — the Mavs were the visitors in the first game — and moved to third on back-to-back groundouts. With pinch-hitter Spencer Bramwell at the plate, Hayden Salverda threw a pitch in the dirt, and Hamilton sped down the line.
The ball barely left the dirt area on the third-base side of home plate, but Hamilton slid in under the tag of catcher Michael Bennin.
“If it went a couple of feet outside the dirt circle, or anywhere from the catcher, I was going,” Hamilton said. “I was thinking I was going to take a big risk.”
Reliever Anthony Durbano walked the leadoff hitter, and a bad pickoff throw by Haydn McGeary, who caught the opener, allowed pinch runner Dylan Morace to get to second. Durbano struck out the next two batters, and Nate Heflebower’s nubber on the third-base line spun and stayed fair, and McGeary pounced on it and threw a strike to Stubbings to close it out.
Isaac Hayen started the championship game and gave up four runs in the first inning, but the Mavericks came right back, scoring in each of the first three innings to go up 8-4. Still, the Mavericks’ five pitchers combined to walk 12 batters, giving the Mountain Lions way too many chances to put up runs.
Austin Lorenz replaced Hayen in the second and threw three shutout innings, but lost his command in the fifth.
“We gave Isaac a shot, that was his first start of the year and they did the same thing on their end,” Hanks said. “We didn’t make good enough pitches, that four spot was rough to start out with instead of setting a good tone, but then Austin came in and restored order. He lost the feel for his breaking ball (in the fifth) and I could have come out and gotten him earlier, but we were hoping he would find it again. Then it just turned into that big inning.”
Lorenz walked three and gave up a pair of hits to the Mountain Lions, who stayed with their line-drive approach and kept moving runners and Richards delivered the key hit.
His bases-loaded double just inside the left-field line cleared the bases and put UCCS up 12-8.
The Mavericks, who were also spraying line drives in the early innings, again started getting under the ball, something that needs to be corrected before Thursday, Hanks said.
“We need to get that fire back,” he said. “We need to focus on our swings, get back on top of the ball and have that line-drive approach. We just need to get ready for a championship run now.”