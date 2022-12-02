Western Colorado dominated the highly anticipated first three matches of the night Thursday and went on to defeat Colorado Mesa 27-9 in a nonconference wrestling dual in Gunnison.

In the opening match, Western's Patrick Allis, ranked ninth in the preseason coaches poll, dominated No. 3 Dawson Collins in a 15-6 major decision. In the final minute of the match, down 14-4, Collins got a takedown and nearly got Allis turned for back points or to set up a pin, but couldn't complete the turn.