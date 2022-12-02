Western Colorado dominated the highly anticipated first three matches of the night Thursday and went on to defeat Colorado Mesa 27-9 in a nonconference wrestling dual in Gunnison.
In the opening match, Western's Patrick Allis, ranked ninth in the preseason coaches poll, dominated No. 3 Dawson Collins in a 15-6 major decision. In the final minute of the match, down 14-4, Collins got a takedown and nearly got Allis turned for back points or to set up a pin, but couldn't complete the turn.
Fifth-ranked Collin Metzgar of CMU was upset by Alex Alvarez 4-2 at 133 pounds. Down 2-1 in the second period, Metzgar was working on a throw, but instead, Alvarez pulled off a double-leg takedown for a 4-1 lead. In the down position to start the third period, Metzgar immediately rolled out for an escape but couldn't take down Alvarez, putting the Mountaineers up 7-0.
Dean Noble defeated the Mavs' Andrew Silva 9-3 at 141 and Jason Hanenberg, ranked ninth at 149 pounds for Western, dominated freshman Alex Castaneda, who fought off a couple of pinning moves but lost a 19-4 technical fall as Western took a 15-0 lead.
Daniel Magana ended the shutout with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Tannen Kennedy at 157. CMU's Gus Dalton, a redshirt freshman, was in a wild one against Hunter Mullin, taking him down in the second period and turning him three times, earning eight total back points to build a 12-2 lead.
Mullin, though, got an early escape in the third, then got a takedown and a four-point near-fall. Dalton escaped, was taken down again, escaped again and was taken down again, which cut his lead to 14-13. A riding time point gave Dalton a 15-13 win.
Western's Cole Hernandez all but clinched the dual with a third-period pin of Braeson Lewis at 174 pounds, putting the Mountaineers up 21-6. Kash Anderson won the 197-pound bout for the Mavericks 9-3.