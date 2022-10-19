Fruita Monument’s Chloe Padilla and the rest of the Wildcats will travel to Denver on Thursday to complete a regional tournament game. Ahead 8-3 after six innings, if Fruita wins, it advances to Friday’s state tournament.
After some confusion, the Fruita Monument High School softball team is headed to Aurora on Thursday to finish a game it started last weekend.
After the fifth inning in the Class 5A regional tournament last weekend, with Fruita up 8-0, the head umpire told both teams the game may be halted because of darkness, Fruita coach Adam Diaz said. Play was then suspended in the sixth with Fruita ahead 8-3.
Diaz said he floated the idea of playing under the lights at another field at the Aurora Sports Complex but that was shot down. Diaz said the umpire told him the game would be considered “completed.” The seeding for the 16-team state tournament field had already been set before the error was caught.
“We lined up, congratulated Valor. Coach congratulated us, said ‘Good luck at state’ and we moved on,” Diaz said. “Come Monday morning, I find out we have to play.”
Now, the team is driving roughly 269 miles to play one inning. The Valor game will resume at 5 p.m. Should Fruita win, it will play Legend on Friday.
It’s standard in softball for a game to be considered completed after five innings, Diaz said. However, CHSAA has a rule in its bulletin stating that if inclement weather or darkness postpones a regional or state tournament game, “the first available date, including Sunday, will be used for continuation of play.”
Paul Cain, director of athletics for School District 51, said CHSAA will cover the team’s lodging costs on Thursday.
Diaz expressed resignation with the situation. Although frustrated, he acknowledged that there isn’t much else that can be done.
Cain, too, was frustrated with the situation.
“It’s an unfortunate error that the umpire had poor communication with the coaches about the status of the game,” Cain said. ”We are frustrated that we have to go over but we’ll do what we have to do.”