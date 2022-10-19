092822 fmhs vs gjhs softball.jpg

Fruita Monument’s Chloe Padilla and the rest of the Wildcats will travel to Denver on Thursday to complete a regional tournament game. Ahead 8-3 after six innings, if Fruita wins, it advances to Friday’s state tournament.

Scott Crabtree/ The Daily Sentinel

After some confusion, the Fruita Monument High School softball team is headed to Aurora on Thursday to finish a game it started last weekend.

After the fifth inning in the Class 5A regional tournament last weekend, with Fruita up 8-0, the head umpire told both teams the game may be halted because of darkness, Fruita coach Adam Diaz said. Play was then suspended in the sixth with Fruita ahead 8-3.