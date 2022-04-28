Dean Havlik has built Grand Junction Blackout into a youth basketball program that kids love.
There’s only one problem — the Blackout hasn’t had a reliable place to practice for 10 years. The Blackout teams bounces around between local middle schools begging for court time to practice. Many times, teams have been denied court time because of scheduling errors at the school.
So Havlik is looking to build a $5 million fieldhouse for the program.
“District 51 has been very generous to us over the years. But they have so many activities going on that there’s not even room for us,” Havlik said. “We need to get the youth more involved. Right now I don’t think we’re giving them enough opportunity. We have to limit the number of our participants just because we don’t have the space.”
After months of planning and contributions from multiple different organizations, including a $200,000 grant from the Daniels Fund in Denver, construction on the Blackout Sports Fieldhouse will begin this summer. In partnership with North Peak Construction, the goal is for everything to be built by next summer.
The future site of the 10-acre fieldhouse is at 715 23 Road, just down the road from Community Hospital where Havlik works as a pathologist.
The fieldhouse won’t be limited to basketball.
In addition to four basketball courts, the fieldhouse will provide six volleyball courts and six pickleball courts. Though basketball and volleyball will be the focus, there is hope to expand even further.
“We’ve talked about batting cages, weight training, maybe indoor soccer,” said Havlik, who is also running unopposed as Mesa County Coroner.
Though Havlik emphasized the facility will be geared toward youth sports, they do plan to offer activities for adults.
But just more than half of the $5 million needed to fund the project has been raised, so Havlik and Director of Basketball Operations Brandon Tow are looking for donations.
The importance of fundraising the entire cost is central to the Blackout’s mission — bringing affordable, quality basketball to the families of the Western Slope.
“We really try to keep the cost low, and for us to keep it low for families, we need to get more donations,” Havlik said.
Tow agreed.
“It’s all about the kids,” Tow said. “We’ve never spared any expense with these athletes.”
Havlik founded the Blackout in 2011. He wanted a competitive team for his middle school-aged daughters to play on. He had no idea what the team would become.
The Blackout’s first year started with one team and 10 players with Havlik as the coach. Today, it has grown to serve 10 teams and more than 100 players. And that’s just the Blackout’s spring team. The program expands in the fall with the Blackout Competitive League.
The fall program features several teams in each age group from 5th to 8th grade and draws in teams from Delta, Rifle, and Montrose. In the spring, the Blackout forms club teams composed of what Havlik calls, “the elite of the elite.” Those teams compete in tournaments all over Colorado and travel to out-of-state tournaments. As for the Blackout’s coaches, assistants, and board members, they’re all volunteers.
Costs to play for the Blackout are far below that of teams in the Denver area. Tow said teams on the Front Range charge on average $100-200 more than the Blackout.
In addition to the lower cost to play, the Blackout provides players with a wide array of gear and equipment.
“We give them a nice backpack, shooting shirts, custom jerseys, a Nike hoodie, socks. We want them to feel good,” Tow said.
It’s this type of generosity that Tow feels encapsulates Havlik.
“He is someone that is extremely compassionate and wants the best for the youth. He’s extremely giving, especially with money,” Tow said.
The program also has a track record for producing talent.
Leah Redding was a two-time Southwestern League player of the year for Central High School and just completed her freshman season on the Colorado Mesa University women’s basketball team.
Several more Blackout athletes have played at CMU with a crowd of others going off to other colleges.
“A lot of these kids that end up getting scholarships for basketball, they become pretty good citizens with pretty good careers,” Havlik said. “It’s awesome to see them be successful.”