Madigen Munro won her second national championship Saturday in the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships in Durango, capturing the women’s short track cross-country event.
Munro, who leads the women’s individual omnium standings, finished the five laps in 29 minutes, 20 seconds, with teammate Ruby Ryan second in 30.45. As they did in the cross-country race on Friday, the Mavericks dominated the event, with four of the top five riders.
Lauren Lackman was fourth (30.49) and Katie Clouse fifth (32.00), with Natalie Quinn of Fort Lewis third in 30.49.
Torbjorn Roed was once again second to Brevard’s Tyler Orschel in the men’s short track.
Orschel finished the six laps in 28 minutes, 41 seconds, with Roed 26 seconds back in 29.07. CMU’s Daxton Mock was third in 30.31, with Scott Funston fifth in 30.33.
Volleyball
The Mavericks made quick work of South Dakota Mines in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 victory at Brownson Arena, their fifth straight victory.
Freshman outside hitter Sydney Leffler tied her career high with 22 kills, hitting .545 with only three hitting errors in 33 attacks.
As a team, CMU hit an efficient .393,needing only 89 swings to record 46 kills, with 11 hitting errors.
Tye Wedhorn had seven kills, one solo block and two block assists in the middle for the Mavericks (13-4, 8-2 RMAC).
The Hardrockers (9-9, 3-7) put up little resistance in the front row, with only three total blocks, allowing the Mavericks to pick their spots on the attack.
Sabrina VanDeList finished with 36 assists and Kerstin Layman had 15 digs, with Ashton Reese adding a dozen to lead the defense.
Triathlon
Megan Buchanan placed 20th to lead Colorado Mesa to a second-place finish in the Eastern Regional Qualifier at Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Huddleston, Virginia, with a total time of 1 hour, 5 minutes, 5 seconds.
Buchanan was eighth among Division II athletes, completing the 750-meter swim leg in 11 minutes, 10 seconds, the 20-kilometer draft-legal bike leg in 29:32 and the 5-kilometer run in 22:45, with 1:38 in transition time.
Abigail White was 26th in 1:05.41.9, 10th in Division II, and Shannon Feran 27th, 11th in Division II, in 1:05.44.2.
The Mavericks will compete in the Western Regional Qualifier on Oct. 30 in St. George, Utah.