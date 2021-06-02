Cooper Narenkivicius has made five starts this season for the Palisade High School baseball team.
In three of them, the opposing team has failed to score — including Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Grand Junction, which ran the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 11 games.
Narenkivicius, who threw a five-inning perfect game earlier this season, improved to 4-0 by tossing a two-hitter against the Tigers, walking two and striking out nine. The senior also had one of the four hits for Palisade (11-1), a double.
Brett Rozman tripled in the first inning and scored on a passed ball to give Narenkivicius the only run he would need. In the second, Aidan Bevan was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a single by Ryder Harsha and scored on another passed ball.
Montrose 11, Central 8: Jaxon Kattner’s RBI single with one out in the eighth inning helped the Indians break an 8-8 tie and two more runs scored on errors to lift Montrose to the win.
Trailing 8-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warriors rallied with one out to tie the score. Jayvin Martinez was hit by a pitch and Kaden Gray, pinch running for Martinez, moved to second on a single by Alex Taylor. After a wild pitch moved the two runners up on base, Joe Vigil hit a sacrifice fly and a passed ball allowed the tying run to score.
Luke Brown finished 2 for 4 with four RBI for Central. Ryland Nostrand and Ryan Pinneo also drove in one run for the Warriors. Kattner was 3 for 3 with three RBI, David Dominguez also had three RBI and Logan Files had a two-run double for the Indians.
Girls Soccer
Hayley Howe scored the first and last goals of the game for in Fruita Monument’s 10-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park. The senior also added another goal in the second half for the first hat trick of her career.
Kylie Wells had two goals and an assist, Lauren Hansen scored one goal and had two assists and Makenna Flinn and Ava Johnson both had one goal and one assist. Isabella Sasitch and Regan Dare each had a goal and Molly Younker had an assist for the Wildcats (5-0-1, 4-0-1 SWL).
Grand Junction 10, Grand Valley 0: Leanna Clement scored three goals to lead the Tigers (3-3) to a bid road win. Laney Laffler had two goals and five players each scored one goal for Grand Junction — Dolcie Hanlon, Emerson Wilson, Dannon Yake, Tristan Niemeyer and Ellie Borden.
Boys Lacrosse
Parker Stanfield scored three goals, Coin Mercer added a pair and Tristan Cook also scored in the Tigers’ 11-6 loss at Glenwood Springs.
Fruita Monument 14, Montrose 7: The Wildcats scored four goals in the first, second and third quarters to pull away from the Indians.