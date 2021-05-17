Navarro College (Texas) rode back-to-back home runs Sunday to defeat San Jacinto College-North 9-4 and even the best-of-three Mid-South District junior college baseball tournament at one game apiece.
The two powerhouses will play the decisive game at noon (MDT) today to determine which team qualifies for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Logan Letney and Cal Stark hit home runs on successive pitches in the fifth inning for the No. 17 Bulldogs to go up 7-2 on the fourth-ranked Gators.
The other district in Texas, the Southwest, will determine today which two teams advance to the district best-of-three series. In one sub-regional, Temple knocked Midland out of the tournament with a 12-3 win and will play McLennan today, needing to win twice to advance to the district final this weekend.
Cisco College forced the if-necessary game at the sub-regional in Big Spring with a 14-10 win over Odessa in 11 innings. They play today to advance to the Southwest District series.
Kansas City Community College (31-18) defeated Neosho on Sunday to grab the fourth spot in the Plains District tournament, which begins Thursday in Salina, Kansas. The other three teams are No. 7 Cowley County (43-8), Butler County (35-14) and Colby County (29-23).
With the 10 participating teams in the JUCO World Series being seeded for the first time this year, qualifying teams won’t know who they play until the NJCAA reveals the bracket on May 25.
Already, 10 of the 20 teams in the most recent NJCAA poll have been eliminated, including the two teams that played for the 2019 title, No. 3 Central Arizona and No. 5 Iowa Western.
The final six spots will be determined this weekend. In the West District, Yavapai, which is among the teams receiving votes in the national rankings, hosts Western Nebraska and the College of Southern Nevada, another team in the “receiving votes” category. That tournament begins Thursday.
No. 11 Eastern Oklahoma State hosts the South Central tournament, which features No. 6 Crowder College (Mo.) and unranked Delgado Community College (La.).
Top-ranked Wabash Valley is favored in the Midwest District, which begins Wednesday in South Holland, Ill. South Suburban, Indian Hills and Kaskaskia College round out that field.
Second-ranked Walters State, which came through the losers’ bracket to win the Region 7 title, opens its best-of-three series against Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga., on Wednesday.
The JUCO World Series begins on May 29 at Suplizio Field. Tickets are on sale at jucogj.org. All tickets are electronic.
There is no pre-tournament banquet or youth clinic this year because of COVID-19 precautions.