Open tournaments are back.
So is the majority of the Colorado Mesa men’s wrestling team, with nine of the 10 wrestlers from last year’s regional lineup returning.
The only wrestler from that group who didn’t return is 165-pound national champion Fred Green, who opted to not take the bonus year of competition.
Donnie Negus and Cian Apple, though, jumped at the chance for one more season, even though they’re embarking on their sixth season in the wrestling room. The sport is hard on the body, but the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21 helped provide a few ideas for those “super seniors,” said Negus, a two-time national qualifier who won last season’s 197-pound regional title and placed fifth at nationals.
“Last year we realized some things about keeping your body healthy, taking a week off here and there with the shortened season,” Negus said. “The reason why wrestling is such a grind on the body is you start in October and you go all the way until March. How many months is that, five, six? It’s just an absolute grind, just pounds your body into the ground.”
Now with a full season, CMU coach Chuck Pipher will be mixing and matching his lineup to give wrestlers some down time, all with the intent on having them in top form for the regionals, which again will be at Brownson Arena.
This year’s schedule features four open tournaments, including Saturday’s Maverick Open at Brownson, a full RMAC dual schedule, plus the Midwest Classic just before the Christmas break, and the National Duals in early January.
“We had an influx of new freshmen this year, along with the freshmen that we had last year that we didn’t see a lot because we didn’t have the events for them,” Pipher said. “We feel good about all three levels we have, the starters, freshmen and redshirts, all those backup guys.”
Pipher signed a dozen freshmen, plus got a bonus in Grand Junction High School graduate Dawson Collins, a 125-pounder who transferred from Utah Valley. Collins was a two-time state champion, a three-time finalist and four-time state placer for the Tigers. He and Apple have been battling to be in the lineup.
“It’s just a different feeling wrestling in front of a big group of fans that you have,” Collins said of being back on the Western Slope. “Last year at UVU I didn’t wrestle much, I wrestled five or six matches. This year I’m just excited to wrestle that competition, have actual home duals. That’ll be exciting.
“It’s a crazy feeling, it’s good to bump up to the next level and stay in the hometown. I’ve got a lot of support in this town and it feels good to know I can wrestle in college.”
The national tournament returns to a full field this season, and the Mavericks return seven others who placed in the top four of last season’s regional, Apple (125), Collin Metzgar (133), Daniel Magana (141), Nick Gallegos (157), Seth Latham (174), Nolan Krone (184) and Gabe Carranza (285).
“All across the board, we’ve talked about how we’ve got good returners, good young guys, good older guys and a good nucleus of guys,” Pipher said. “I think the leadership is good, the younger guys are learning from the older guys and some of the younger guys have beaten some of the older guys in some matches, so that’s pretty exciting for us.”
And his super-senior is eager for his last shot at a title.
“Win it again,” Negus said of the regional tournament. “Win it again, it’ll be at our place, we got eighth (at nationals) last year, do better than that. Get more All-Americans, get more national champions. I mean, the sky’s the limit for our team right now. We’re a young team and we’re only getting better every day.”