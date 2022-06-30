Dr. Kimberly Miller has had her eye on Colorado Mesa’s athletic department for a few years.
“When I was at Western Colorado I always admired what was going on at Mesa from an athletic standpoint, just seeing how they were very successful,” said Miller, who in one month will be running CMU’s 26-sport program as the athletic director. “I always admired the administration and what they were doing to help make the athletic programs successful.”
Miller, currently the associate athletic director at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will become the Mavericks’ AD Aug. 1. She succeeds Bryan Rooks, who is moving to the CMU Foundation office to become the senior director of athletic giving, tasked with raising athletic scholarship funds.
Miller has 20 years of experience in just about every level of athletic administration possible, from sports information to event management and eventually as an assistant athletic director.
From August of 2016 to January of 2018, she was at Western Colorado in Gunnison as the associate AD for internal operations and compliance, and was also the Senior Woman Administrator and Title IX deputy for athletics. That’s when she got her first good look at CMU’s department.
“It’s always a school that I felt if I ever had the opportunity to work there, it will be one, a great environment, two, an environment that is used to excelling, and just achieving high accolades, athletically as well as academically,” Miller said in a phone interview Wednesday with The Daily Sentinel. “So when the opportunity came available, I said, ‘Hey, this is the time to try to see if I can get the job,’ and with God’s blessing I was able to.”
CMU President John Marshall said Miller, who graduated from Winston-Salem State (N.C.) with a degree in sport management, received her master’s degree in sports studies at High Point University (N.C.) and her doctorate in philosophy in education from Northcentral University in San Diego, stood out because of her passion to help student-athletes succeed.
“I don’t know how to describe it, but (she has) a breadth and depth of experience that’s really unmatched by most of the candidates we talked to,” Marshall said. “But to be honest with you, that was not her top selling attribute. The thing that ultimately sold many on our campus is that she’s all in for relationships.
“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re about here, relationships with students, relationships with coaches, relationships with the community. I think she’s somebody who just fundamentally gets that and is passionate about people, passionate about kids. I think she’s going to be a great fit.”
When she moves into the corner office at the Maverick Center, Miller said she won’t have a to-do list.
Instead, she’ll spend time getting to know her staff and what the needs are not only for each program, but the department as a whole.
The day before her on-campus interview, Miller said she roamed through campus, talking to anyone and everyone she could about the school and the athletic department. When she spoke with the coaches, she asked a lot of questions.
“I sat down with them and said, hey, let’s have a conversation, good, bad, indifferent, doesn’t matter,” Miller said. “Let me know what’s going on. How can I help? What are the things you’re looking for me to do as the leader of the department? What are your expectations?
“The coaches were very forthcoming, the administrative staff was as well, basically saying, ‘Hey, this is what we have, this is what we need, what we’d like to do.’
“I said, ‘The only thing that I can promise you is that I’m going to do my best and work hard to make sure we move the needle in the department.’ … I definitely want to talk to them and learn more about them and their programs and what their program needs are, what they want, where they want to go. ...
“My goal is not to tear down or mess things up, it’s just to make things better, enhance them, elevate them a level above where they are currently.”