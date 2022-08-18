Kim Miller

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

New Colorado Mesa Athletic Director Kim Miller laughs during an informal meet-and-greet with local media Monday in her office at The Maverick Center. Miller, who has been on the job since Aug. 1, may be as competitive as some of the coaches under her. “I’m ready to tell some people that we’re going to beat them,” she said.

 Scott Crabtree

So. Many. Meetings.

The first two weeks of Dr. Kimberly Miller’s tenure as the Colorado Mesa University athletic director has been a series of meetings. Whether it’s getting to know her coaches and staff, meetings on campus as she meets with various departments and learns how things are done at the university, or an informal meet-and-greet with the local media, as was on her agenda Monday, Miller — who prefers to be called Kim — has been on the go from her first day on the job, which was Aug. 1.