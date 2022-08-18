New Colorado Mesa Athletic Director Kim Miller laughs during an informal meet-and-greet with local media Monday in her office at The Maverick Center. Miller, who has been on the job since Aug. 1, may be as competitive as some of the coaches under her. “I’m ready to tell some people that we’re going to beat them,” she said.
The first two weeks of Dr. Kimberly Miller’s tenure as the Colorado Mesa University athletic director has been a series of meetings. Whether it’s getting to know her coaches and staff, meetings on campus as she meets with various departments and learns how things are done at the university, or an informal meet-and-greet with the local media, as was on her agenda Monday, Miller — who prefers to be called Kim — has been on the go from her first day on the job, which was Aug. 1.
“Right now I’m just letting it come at me because I’m new,” Miller said. “I know there’s a lot of things that I have to learn. Do I have things that I would love to do? Yes, but I want to wait and learn before I start trying to say, ‘OK, let’s do this, or let’s get this done.’ ”
One of her first meetings was with the coaching staff, another meet-and-greet session.
“One of the questions they asked was, ‘What are your expectations? What are you expecting from us?’ I told them, ‘Look, if I give you a million expectations, then we’ll get lost, we don’t really know what we’re trying to achieve. So my expectation to the staff is I’m going to hold you accountable for doing your job, but on the back end, I want you to hold me accountable for doing my job as well,’ ” Miller said.
To that end, she has a coaching staff that shares one common goal — winning. And their new athletic director is all about that.
“I like that we have a lot of competitive coaches,” Miller said. “I think the best way for us to be successful is continue to be competitive. I want them to move the needle, I want them to do things that they haven’t done in the past and make them even more competitive, even more successful, so I think it’s going to be a great thing to have a lot of competitive people on the floor, because I’m going to challenge them as well as them challenging me.”
High on her list of priorities is making sure the athletes have a good experience at CMU and are well cared-for, physically and mentally.
“That overall experience, when it comes to well-being, when it comes to nutrition, when it comes to mental health, when it comes to awareness, when it comes to getting staffing in place to help with those areas,” Miller said.
”I think if we can start moving the needle in that aspect, it’s going to do tremendous things as far as growing our student-athletes into great professionals and great individuals, but also growing our program as far as getting them healthier so they can compete at an even higher level than what they’re competing at now, and do phenomenal things for them not just while they’re here, but after they graduate.”
Miller, who came to CMU after being an associate athletic director the past year and a half at Augustana (S.D.) University, was previously an associate AD at Western Colorado. That’s where she got her first look at the Mavericks’ programs and put Colorado Mesa on her preferred list if the AD’s position became available.
When Bryan Rooks moved to the CMU Foundation to become the senior director of athletic giving, Miller saw her chance to return to western Colorado. She hasn’t quite unpacked yet, but the walls of her office are freshly painted and her diplomas and a vanity license plate from North Carolina that reads “DRCOACHK” are on the wall.
From the corner office she can look out on the various fields and courts as the Mavericks practice and play before she makes her way to the sideline.
Miller is eager for the first contest this fall, but she’s already going to scrimmages, and went to her first rodeo event, where she laughed as an 11-year-old explained the sport to her.
And that thing about liking competitive coaches? People will learn quickly that Miller is just as competitive.
“I’m excited about seeing every single team play. I’m ready for the season to get going. I’m ready to tell some people that we’re going to beat them. I’ve already told the football coaches that I love the friends I made at Western, but you better beat them,” she said with a big smile.
“I’m really looking forward to the competition starting and I know some people are probably gonna tell me, do not yell during competition, but um … I try to be uniquely me, authentically me. And if I’ve gotta cheer loud, I’m gonna cheer loud. That’s just me.”