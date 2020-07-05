It doesn’t get much better than getting a thumb’s-up from an Olympic bronze medalist and world champion to tout your new facility.
Emma Coburn and a world-class contingent christened the new track facility at Colorado Mesa last week, where she set the Colorado state record in the women’s mile run, with Morgan McDonald coming up just shy of running the first four-minute mile in state history.
Afterwards, Coburn raved about the new track at the corner of Orchard and Cannell avenues.
“We were really excited when we came here (the day before the event),” said Coburn, who liked the wide turns on the new track. “It was really nice, bouncy, it felt great.”
The $4 million complex, built from the ground up, isn’t quite finished, although it’ll be ready for the track and field team to practice when students arrive on campus in the fall.
The next phase will include seating and locker rooms, giving the men’s and women’s track programs their own facility for the first time. The women’s program was started in 2006, the men’s added in 2012.
“I think the school started to realize it was difficult to have a successful college program when you don’t have a place to call your home,” CMU track and field coach Brad Gamble said. “Stocker Stadium continues to be busy and (Grand Junction High School) continues to be busy and our place within those tracks, the window was getting smaller and smaller. We really appreciate their support in building on campus.”
The Mavericks won’t have to schedule workouts around high school practices and meets, and Gamble said it will make a world of difference in recruiting.
“From a recruiting standpoint, we think we have one of the best tracks in Division II and we’re no longer trying to skirt the issue of facilities,” he said. “Now we can be straight up and show them everything and let them know you have everything you need to be the best version of yourself.”
Future plans call for Cannell Avenue to be converted into a walkway from the Bergman Field baseball facility to the track and softball stadiums.
Once the stands and other amenities are finished at the track, field events will be easily viewable, with javelin, discus and hammer throws on the grass infield.
“Once stands are built, we’re going to have, from a viewer’s standpoint, one of the best facilities in the state,” Gamble said. “All of our events will be happening right there from the stands, you don’t have to walk anywhere to see anything, pole vault, javelin or any of the throws, it’s all right there. That’s a pretty special thing.”
The running track isn’t the only sports-oriented addition to campus despite the COVID-19 shutdown.
Farther south, the new cycling pump track should be one of the more popular additions. Situated next to the rugby pitch, just east of the new Hotel Maverick, the double-track cycling facility will be available to students, the community and the CMU cycling program, which just won the USA Cycling overall national championship.
The pump track is a series of hills, berms and turns, designed to create an upper-body workout like none other.
“It’s a lot more upper body and you’re trying to pump through the obstacles instead of pedal through the obstacles,” said Brian Flaherty, CMU’s cycling team director. “Different bike types favor that type of activity. Sometimes a traditional mountain bike is not right for that setting. Ours is a little different, it is a pump track, but we have dual symmetrical lanes. They’re mirror images of one another and that’s where the competition piece comes in. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the maroon lane or the gold lane; it’s a mirror image of itself.”
There are starting gates, and Flaherty said the cyclist will pedal anywhere from two to five strokes to generate speed, and then it’s a matter of pulling and pushing on their handlebars and shifting their bodies to create the power to traverse the track. One loop could take only 20-30 seconds, but it’s quite the workout, especially if you do both loops in a figure-8.
“It’s significantly harder than most people give it credit for,” he said.
Around the rim of the two asphalt loops is a dirt track, so users can create their own workout, transitioning from the asphalt to dirt and back again.
“If you’re just going over there with an open mind and have fun, that’s where everything changes,” Flaherty said of the track, which cost a little more than $200,000. “You can jump out of the asphalt lane onto the dirt track and you can start creating rhythm and different ways of riding your bike that aren’t prescribed on the map as the way to do it.
“You can kind of start choosing your own adventure, you can be out in the right lane, left lane, dirt and back again. That’s where it starts to get real fun, because you can go as small or as big as you want.”
Flaherty expects the pump track to be busy throughout the day once students return in August. Students and residents of Grand Junction are already flocking to the pump track with their bikes and even their longboards.
“It’s gotten a good reception so far,” Flaherty said, “and once the kids get on campus it’s just gonna get packed.”