Aaron Berk spent seven years learning from Central High School softball coach Scott Else on how to run a successful program.
In 2021, the student became the teacher and the Warriors never lost a step.
Central finished its first season under Berk 21-6 and went 8-0 in the Southwestern League. It was the seventh time in eight seasons the Warriors were undefeated in SWL play and they won their eighth straight league title.
“It hasn’t been as different as most people would think, just because (Scott) was so good to me and let (me) have a lot of control of things that most assistant coaches wouldn’t normally get,” Berk said in August at the start of the season. “The only thing, really, is that it’s my name, not his. I’m at the manager’s meeting and I coach third base. Other than that, we’re a staff. We work together. That’s an ode to him. He always made sure nobody felt like this was a dictatorship.
“We work together and figure out what the best nine is.”
The Warriors went on three lengthy winning streaks in the regular season. The first was a seven-game streak that began in late August and ended in mid-September in which the Warriors outscored opponents 62-5 and recorded four shutouts.
After two losses, Central rattled off a six-game winning streak and then a five-game streak late in the season. In the latter streak, Central outscored its opponents 72-1.
In that stretch, the Central offense had 69 hits, 12 extra-base hits and three home runs.
“I really love our team this year. We all really click together; we have a lot of fun together,” pitcher Kennedy Vis said in September after the Warriors secured the SWL title.
The team couldn’t continue its regular-season success and lost 9-4 to Chatfield in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Warriors were led by the Colorado Mesa University-commit Vis.
On the mound, Vis posted a 12-3 record and had a 2.26 ERA. She struck out 115 batters in 102 1/3 innings pitched. Vis was also effective in the batters’ box, notching a .427 batting average — fourth-best on the team among players with 60-plus at-bats — and 30 RBI.
Vis and Sidona Johnston were the lone seniors on the roster, so Central will have nearly a full house returning next season.
That includes freshmen Emma Diaz and Tuscani Ritter, who each hit north of .300 in over 40 at-bats, and seven juniors.
“This is why we talk about reloading, not rebuilding, when it comes to our program,” Berk said in October.