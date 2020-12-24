Ben Snyder is optimistic there will be sporting adventures and events — lots of events — in 2021.
The new executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission wasn’t worried about moving across the state during a pandemic and taking on a position that’s contingent upon not only organizing and promoting existing sporting events, but bringing new events to the Western Slope.
Just the opposite — he thinks he’s moved to town at just the right time.
“I think Grand Junction is in a better spot than a lot of counties because we’re such an outdoor community, and I think that will go well for us,” said Snyder, who started as the executive director on Nov. 2. “I’ve been in the sports tourism industry for the last 10 years and I had a lot of experience on the event side of it. I think the biggest thing is that I recognized an opportunity for Grand Junction to start owning more of their events and building our staff and more of a portfolio of events owned by the Grand Junction Sports Commission.”
Not only is Snyder looking to get the events that were forced to be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic since March back on the books, but he sees one of his biggest tasks is to let people know the commission is here and what it’s about.
“Our primary focus right now is building our relationship with the community,” he said. “We want people to understand that we are a resource for the community of Grand Junction and the Grand Valley. We want to build this relationship so that people know if they have an idea, if they have a concept, maybe a sport that doesn’t have the attraction right now but think we can host something, they can come to us. Whether it’s through our grant program, through our staffing, through some of our sponsors, that basically we’re this resource for the greater Grand Junction area that we can help things come to fruition. We can certainly try to fill the hotel rooms and fill those beds so that we get that economic impact.”
The sports commission is a nonprofit that has partnerships with Colorado Mesa, with City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, the City of Fruita and the Town of Palisade. The idea of forming a sports commission began in 2013, and it’s steadily grown since then, taking over planning the Rim Rock Marathon and helping land the Special Olympics Colorado State Summer Games. It became a partner of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and hosted the USA Collegiate Cycling Road Nationals and Train to Hunt regional and national events.
The commission launched a grant program that helps new and existing organizations conduct events, including the Rocky Mountain Nordic U14 cross-country skiing championships, the CMU Maverick Stampede Rodeo, JUCO, and the Desert RATS Trail Running Festival.
Those events, and more, were canceled in 2020, but Snyder and Cassidy Veach, the commission’s outreach and event coordinator, are optimistic they’ll be back in 2021.
“Certainly athlete, participant and spectator safety is going to be our primary concern with anything we do,” Snyder said. “We’re absolutely moving forward with our events, we plan for them to happen in 2021. Again, that’s a very optimistic approach and we’ll have contingency plans in place.
“However, we’re planning that 2021 is going to be a turnaround year for the country and certainly Grand Junction. I think we’re set up to really exceed what people’s expectations are for sporting events.”
They might not look the same, but the first step is to bring the games back when the Mesa County Public Health Department gives its approval.
“Some of the events will look different,” Snyder said. “JUCO might have less fans, or no fans at all, depending what kind of (variance) there is for the city. Summer events, triathlons might have a rolling start as opposing to everyone starting. Some of these concepts you can build into the event to keep people safe and making sure masks are worn.
“Like I said, anyone that’s involved, their safety is going to be our primary concern, but we’re looking to continue and move forward with these events.”
Snyder moved to Grand Junction on Halloween and has quickly fallen in love with the area. He and his dog, Tuck, love to hike, so they’ve been exploring trails on his days off. He was in Colorado Springs the past five years, working with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and was the president ot the Corporate Games USA. He was the manager and director of corporate development of the World Police and Fire Games in Fairfax, Virginia before moving to Colorado. He’s also a high school basketball referee, and plans to join the Western Colorado officials organization and be on the court this winter.
He laughed that he enjoys playing all sports, be it baseball, basketball volleyball. “If there’s a group of people playing, I’d love to join,” he said. “I can’t say I’m great at all of them.”
The outdoor possibilities lured him to the Western Slope, and, like everyone, he’s keeping an eye on coronavirus cases and hoping the numbers soon dip to a safe level for the events he’s eager to see in person.
“That’s the exciting thing, especially since Grand Junction is already an active community,” he said. “It’s not like we’re trying to change the dynamic here, people are already out and about and engaged in a lot of endurance sports and outdoor recreational activities. But everyone’s itching for this stuff to happen again.
“We’re really excited to be able to say, ‘Hey, this is going to happen.’ We’re going to wait until the time is right. We know COVID numbers (have to) significantly decrease and safety guidelines are set, but yeah, I think 2021 will be a great bounce-back year for this area.”