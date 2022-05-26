Travis Lallemand hasn’t seen an Alpine Bank Junior College World Series field quite like this one.
Each team is dangerous in the eyes of the coach of Crowder College (Missouri).
But the JUCO veteran is confident the Roughriders are one of those dangerous teams.
“We don’t have as much power (as last year) but we’re faster and better on defense. We’re head and shoulders above where we were last year (on defense),” Lallemand said. “Whoever wins this year is going to be the best at the normal — making the routine plays.”
Last year, the Roughriders (53-11) were on the doorstep of the national championship but lost when they allowed 15 runs in six innings to eventual champion McLennan Community College (Texas).
So Lallemand and his staff retooled and reworked the lineup.
“Winning games is about runs — you gotta either score them or keep ‘em off. I want a guy who can defend but also swing the bat,” he said. “I think what potentially makes us dangerous is how versatile we are on offense. We used to be a three home run team but, now, we score in different ways.”
That change in philosophy helped Crowder shake off a brutal February schedule and embark on a 10-game winning streak in March.
One of the top hitters for Crowder is Josh Patrick, whose statbook looks like someone turned down the difficulty in MLB The Show. Patrick has a .414 batting average, .833 slugging percentage, 19 home runs and 83 RBI.
But the offense isn’t the only reason for Crowder’s turnaround.
Lallemand credited his team’s pitching for getting the Roughriders to where they are today.
Jacob Misiorowski rarely saw time last season. Now, he is 10-0, has a 2.57 ERA and has struck out 126 batters. Fellow starter Josh Barnhouse is 8-1, has a 3.35 ERA and has struck out 53 batters in just 37 2/3 innings.
“We have depth and haven’t had to wear (the pitchers) out. We haven’t had to throw anyone too much,” Lallemand said.